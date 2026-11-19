Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Erling Haaland to Anfield, with a report revealing how much Manchester City want for the Norway international striker, as his recent comments on his future at the Etihad Stadium come to light.

Haaland’s future at Man City is in doubt, with the Cityzens having been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018.

Man City, though, have appealed against the verdict issued by the Independent Commission.

If the Cityzens fail in their appeal, then as part of the severe punishment, they could be thrown out of the Premier League.

If that were to happen, then it is hard to see Haaland stick around at the Etihad Stadium and play in the lower leagues of English football.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in a 2027 deal for Haaland.

We understand that there is interest in the 26-year-old striker from Bayern Munich, too.

Sources have told us that should the Norway international leave the Etihad Stadium, then LaLiga would be his ideal destination.

TuttoJuve has also reported Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern’s interest in Haaland, adding that Paris Saint-Germain, too, are keepings tabs on the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has also claimed that Liverpool are interested in Haaland and are ‘keeping an eye’ on his situation.

The report has added that Man City are ‘considering selling the Norwegian striker for a fee close to €150 million’.

A fee of €150m (£126m) for a striker of Haaland’s quality and calibre is not much, especially for Liverpool, who have splashed the cash in recent transfer windows.

Alexander Isak cost Liverpool £125m, while Florian Wirtz set the Reds back by £116m.

Bradley Barcola joined Liverpool from PSG in the summer of 2026 for £123m.

So, if £126m is what Man City are reportedly looking for Haaland, then it would not be a problem for Liverpool.

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What Erling Haaland has said about Man City future

Man City have always been adamant that they will not have to sell any of their players because of the current situation.

The Cityzens have long maintained their innocence and are confident that they will win the appeal.

One must also note that TuttoJuve is the only source so far claiming that Man City have set a price on Haaland.

We need to wait for other sources to back this big claim.

Haaland himself does not seem to be worried about his future at Man City.

Last weekend, Haaland was asked by TV2 Sport about the Man City guilty verdict and his own future.

Haaland said, as relayed by The Sun: “The investigation covered 2009 to 2018.

“In 2009, I played for Bryne U9s. In 2010, the U10s. In 2011, the U11s.

“2012, the U12s, 2012, the U13s. Shall we continue?”

The journalist stated: “We don’t need the whole list.”

However, Haaland continued: “2014, the U14s. 2015, the U15s and the national team.

“Then the U16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne’s first team, second team and youth team.

“In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde. The first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team.

“So this is a question I struggle to answer because it’s a legal battle…

“It’s a case between the Premier League and Manchester City that a panel will deal with.

“Am I supposed to answer that? I’m not really sure.

“There were quite a few Norwegians at the club during that period, I think.

“Abdisalam Ibrahim, Martin Samuelsen and Omar Elabdellaoui were there.

“Kjetil Haug was there too. I think there were a couple more, but I can’t remember.

“But it’s a difficult question to answer when I don’t really know that much about it.

“I assume the answers will come… I don’t know when. I haven’t read much about it.

“To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City.

“A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022 and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024.

“I think that says everything about the matter. I’m a City player, and I’m incredibly happy there.”

Haaland was then asked if the situation at Man City “affects” his thoughts about his own future at the club.

The striker responded: “I understand that you want a little headline here, but as I said, I signed a long-term contract in 2024.

“I’d say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. We can all agree on that.

“I won’t say it myself, but look at the trophies I’ve won and how I’ve developed on and off the pitch.

“I’m standing here after winning an international 3-1, and we’re top of our group in Europe.

“Things aren’t going so well for City in the league, but we’ll try to turn that around against Fulham.

“But we can’t focus on that now. Now we have to focus on Denmark.”

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