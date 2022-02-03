Legendary figure reveals why Haaland should join up with ‘unbelievable’ Klopp at Liverpool

Legendary Netherlands striker Ruud Gullit has revealed why Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland should opt for a move to Liverpool in the future.

The Norway hotshot is in the middle of another incredible season for the Bundesliga giants, with 23 goals and six assists from 20 matches in all competitions so far this term. That has once again led to plenty of speculation that big clubs will queue up for his signature come the summer.

Indeed, back in December big-time agent Mino Raiola said that Haaland ‘can go to’ Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

A day later, Raiola’s counterpart Gerard Romero also opened the door for Liverpool as a destination.

The striker’s own preference is said to remain a switch to Real. However, that does not mean a move to England can be completely ruled out.

And according to Gullit, Haaland linking up with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would be a match made in heaven.

The former Chelsea boss told Bild: “I see him in England but I don’t think he goes to Manchester United. City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola. But Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great.

Rating Liverpool’s transfer window and Luis Diaz’s chances Liverpool’s January transfer window wasn’t the biggest or the greatest, but they will feel they have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz.

“What Jürgen has done with this club is unbelievable. You just have to love him and he’s always hungry. That suits Haaland.

“In Spain only Real is an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling.”

As for City’s interest, Pep Guardiola is already said to be lining up an alternative to Haaland this summer.

Diaz tipped to hit the ground running

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz will take no time at all to adapt at Liverpool if that is what Jurgen Klopp wants from his new signing, according to one pundit.

The Reds did not finish the January transfer window as one of the busiest clubs, with Diaz their only signing. However, they did not plan to make the signing at all and his arrival now is a bonus.

Indeed, Tottenham initially led the race for the Colombia winger, which sprung Liverpool into action.

And despite making only one signing, manager Klopp insisted that Diaz is a player he has been tracking for a “very long time” and was a key target for the summer.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 18 league games for Porto this season before his move. And ex-Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko is one keen observer of the player.

In fact, Sissoko compared Diaz to Luis Garcia, one of his former Liverpool team-mates and a fan-favourite signing under Rafael Benitez.

“He is a very good signing, I have seen Luis Díaz play with Porto, and I liked him a lot,” Sissoko told AS. “He is a very talented player, he is young, and Liverpool needed a player with his conditions.

“Luis is going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly. He is a player who has quality and has a goal. If he shows his quality from the start, the Liverpool fans are going to love him.

“He [Luis Diaz] has the same quality as Luis Garcia, both with a lot of quality on the wing. Luis Diaz has a lot of talent and a lot of quality.”

Diaz scored 41 goals in 125 games for Porto overall. He has also scored seven goals in 31 caps for Colombia.

READ MORE: Liverpool crowded out in attacker transfer battle as five sceptical rivals join race