TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, with the defender satisfying three key criteria for Arne Slot’s side.

The 19-year-old joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer and already he has, arguably, established himself as one of the Premier League’s best young defenders.

Liverpool are keen to strengthen in multiple areas at the end of the season and want a new centre-back to join first-choice options Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk – who is into the last few months of his contract.

The release clause in Huijsen’s contract is set at £50m (€59m, $54.5m), which is seen as a value-for-money purchase. By comparison, the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are all valued at over £70m (€83m, $90.5m).

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Liverpool saw Huijsen as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk and now we can confirm that the Merseyside outfit want to sign him this summer.

Moreover, the fact that he fits the bill when it comes to age, ability, and availability – three key factors to Liverpool’s recruitment – makes him an attractive prospect.

Our sources understand that Bournemouth will demand the centre-back’s release clause in full but would prefer him to stay for another couple of seasons. It seems unlikely that that will happen as the Spain Under-21 international, whose contract runs until 2030 on the south coast, is well aware of the interest in him.

Liverpool face serious competition from Chelsea and Tottenham, who have also begun to make moves towards a deal. Huijsen will be one of the most talked about names in the summer window as his stock continues to rise.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

‘Strange to find this at this level’

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes that Huijsen’s maturity and confidence is rare for a player of his age.

The Spaniard also admitted he saw the youngster’s qualities straight away in training but the way he has taken to the Premier League has, somewhat, surprised him.

He told the Bournemouth Echo: “I think you have the feeling in the first trainings. You feel the player, you see the qualities straight away. I didn’t know about his mentality because when you sign someone that is 19, you see, okay, it looks like he’s going to be a good player.

“But you are not sure if he’s ready to perform straight away against the best opposition. That is what he’s facing in the Premier League. And he showed since the first day, I think he started playing the season against Nottingham Forest. He played really well. But straight away, once he got a good run of games, everyone sees now that he’s a very good centre back.”

When asked about his best attributes, Ireola added: “I think his mentality, his head. I think he’s confident. He is not afraid of marking any forward and I think he’s calm on the ball.

“He knows what he’s doing, he’s under control. Sometimes he will make mistakes like all the others, but there is always a reason for the things he does. And for someone that is 19, it’s really strange to find this at this level.”

Liverpool transfer roundup: Reds eye Huijsen team-mate, possible Salah replacement

Liverpool are making calls for Milos Kerkez, TEAMtalk understands, with sources revealing the truth about a release clause in the left-back’s contract at Bournemouth.

We have been that the 21-year-old is the Reds’ top target in that position and that he doesn’t have a release clause at all.

Liverpool are reported to have put Barcelona’s Raphinha at the top of their summer transfer wishlist amid growing fears Mohamed Salah has ‘already agreed’ a move elsewhere.

The Egyptian is out of contract this summer and appears to be no closer to extending his stay at Anfield beyond this campaign.

While Arsenal are ready themselves for a move for Athletic Club star Nico Williams, the Reds are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.