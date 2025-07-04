Bukayo Saka with his Arsenal team-mate Ethan Nwaneri, who is on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool are among the clubs that have been backed to make a move for an Arsenal star should the Gunners fail to resolve his contractual situation.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in England and regularly compete for the Premier League title and feature in the Champions League. While Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title last season, Mikel Arteta’s side ended up second in the table and admirably reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Given that Liverpool and Arsenal are direct rivals, not many would expect the two Premier League clubs to get involved in transfer deals with each other.

However, according to a report, Arsenal could lose one of their best attacking players to Liverpool next summer.

Ethan Nwaneri enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring nine goals and giving two assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

The 18-year-old right-winger got his chance because of Bukayo Saka’s injury and made the most of it.

However, with the teenager, who was part of the England team that won the European Under-21 Championship this summer, out of contract at the end of next season, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have been suggested as possible destinations by TBR journalist Graeme Bailey.

Bailey exclusively told TBR: “With Raheem Sterling leaving, that does open up the right hand side, but the real concern for Arsenal is obviously Nwaneri.

“I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

It would be remiss to ignore the fact that Liverpool are currently in mourning after the passing away of forward Diogo Jota, who was tragically killed in a car crash in northern Spain.

With the club grieving the heartbreaking loss of Jota, Liverpool are unlikely to embark on active conversations with would-be transfer targets for a good few days yet as they come to terms with the devastating news.

What has been said about Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri is only 18, and given that he can play as an central attacking midfielder and as a winger is a massive boon for Arsenal.

Liverpool’s interest in the English youngster is understandable. Although Mohamed Salah recently signed a new contract and is one of the best forwards in the world, the Egyptian is 33 now.

It is hard to see Arsenal let Nwaneri leave next summer, especially when one considers how impressive he has been whenever he has turned out for Arteta’s side.

Arteta said about Nwaneri in January 2025 after the winger scored against Girona in the Champions League, as quoted on BBC Sport: “That’s what we love about him – he’s very aggressive. Before that [goal], he had another action where he made the right choice, he went for it.

“He never [looks nervous], he’s so composed, calm and confident in his ability. At 17, scoring a really important goal in the Champions League is not very common.”

Former Liverpool star Joe Cole noted on TNT Sports in February 2025 after watching him in action against Leicester City in the Premier League: “He’s a strong little thing. You can’t mark him because he can go both ways.

“These touches he produces in and around the box, I don’t want to say it, but it’s like Messi.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on the kid’s shoulders, I’m sure he’ll deal with it. He plays with such confidence and he’s a beautiful player.

“The one thing I would say, and he’s already had a hamstring injury this year, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have to protect him.

“They’re chasing the game now. I imagine there will have been conversations where they say ‘we need to make sure he’s ready for next week’. You don’t want him to get into the same situation where it’s like a Michael Owen and he’s reliant on him.”

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard noted about the teenager in February 2025: “I’ve said before that we don’t look at him as an emerging talent, we just see him as a great player.

“That says it all really for someone who’s 17. He’s just a natural part of our squad and the team, and you can see the talent he brings. It was another great goal from him, we’re all really pleased for him.

“Everyone can see what he can do with the ball, his touch and technique, but he’s also really physical. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s strong, so powerful and can run with the ball. He takes on players and has the power in his body to beat them. Then there’s his finishing – he has a great strike with his left foot.”

