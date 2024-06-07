TT takes an in-depth look at eight Euro 2024 linked with Liverpool

TEAMtalk takes an in-depth look at eight Euro 2024 stars who are on the radar of Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot in what is set to be a critical summer transfer window for the Merseysiders.

As Liverpool enter their post-Jurgen Klopp era, the club will be keen to equip new boss Slot with the players he requires to best execute his Anfield vision.

Speculation is rife over which players the Reds could move for under the tutelage of the former Feyenoord manager, with several reported targets set to be on display at the European Championship in Germany this summer.

So here are eight Euro 2024 stars drawing Liverpool’s interest…

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool might have been unable to convince Xabi Alonso to replace Klopp in the Anfield dugout, but that doesn’t mean the six-time European champions have turned their attention away from the in-demand coach’s Bayer Leverkusen side.

As exclusively reported by TEAMtalk, the Reds are eying a move for the Bundesliga champions’ flying full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The former Celtic defender, who has been selected by Ronald Koeman for the Netherlands’ Euros squad, was outstanding for Leverkusen this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially making a permanent move into midfield – and with the uncertainty surrounding the England star’s future as he enters the final year of his contract – a move for Frimpong makes sense for the Reds. A £34 million release clause means he wouldn’t break the bank, either, although they face rival interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Marc Guehi

Another defender on Liverpool’s list of summer targets is Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in March that the Merseysiders had reached out to Guehi’s representatives as the first step ahead of a potential big-money summer swoop.

And Liverpool’s decision-makers are likely to get an extended look at the 23-year-old at the Euros, with the absences of Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite from Gareth Southgate’s final England squad shooting the Palace star up the defensive pecking order for the Three Lions.

Guehi, who is also wanted by Chelsea, with whom he began his career, was hugely impressive in Palace’s turnaround under new manager Oliver Glasner over the second half of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Interested clubs will be eager to see whether he can perform to similar levels on the international stage this summer.

DEEP DIVE: Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Pedro Neto

One of the most consistent creative forwards in the Premier League, Neto is set to be a key cog in a stacked roster of attacking talent for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side in Germany this summer.

The 23-year-old registered a career-best nine assists in the league this past season and his performances for Wolves have drawn interest from multiple elite clubs, including Manchester City and Tottenham.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported, Liverpool are another top side to have added Neto to their list of summer targets, with the £60 million-rated star desired as part of a reimagining of the Anfield attack.

Amadou Onana

It has been 22 years since Liverpool last signed a player directly from Everton. And that move didn’t exactly work out for the Reds. Abel Xavier, who made the move across Stanley Park for £800,000 in 2002, made just 14 Premier League appearances for the Anfield club before being sold to Hannover.

Liverpool will be confident of a better return on investment if they can land another Everton target this summer, with a TEAMtalk exclusive report back in February revealing that all of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are chasing Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old has stood out at Goodison Park since making a £35 million move from Lille in 2022 despite the club’s struggles. If he can translate his trademark power and precision in the middle third to success at the Euros with Belgium, his reported £70 million price tag could begin to look like a bargain.

Florian Wirtz

Another of Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen stars on Liverpool’s radar, Florian Wirtz has been selected for the home nation’s Euro 2024 squad by coach Julian Nagelsmann after a breakout Bundesliga campaign.

The dynamic attacking midfielder scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists to help power Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in 2023-24. And the gifted 21-year-old has all the tools to become one of the stars of the European Championship on home soil if Germany make a deep run in the tournament.

But while Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all chasing his signature, a TEAMtalk report from April revealed that Wirtz might be minded to stay at the BayArena next season since Alonso committed his immediate future to Leverkusen.

Teun Koopmeiners

Almost as soon as Slot was confirmed as Liverpool’s next manager, reports of the Reds’ interest in compatriot Teun Koopmeiners began to circulate.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Atalanta. He was instrumental in the 3-0 destruction of previously unbeaten Leverkusen in the Europa League final last month, capping off a season in which he’d scored 12 goals and provided five assists in Serie A for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

After three seasons in Bergamo, the £60 million-rated Dutchman has hinted at a desire for a new challenge. A strong Euros with the Netherlands would leave him with no shortage of suitors.

Ollie Watkins

According to The Sun, Slot has identified Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a priority summer target.

The 28-year-old has earned a berth in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad thanks to a stunning season with Aston Villa in which his 19 Premier League goals fired the Midlands side to Champions League qualification.

Watkins also registered a league-leading 13 assists. Only Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (33) directly contributed to more goals in the English top flight in 2023-24.

Slot is said to want Watkins as a replacement for the erratic Darwin Nunez. But convincing Villa to part ways with their star man after securing a place in next season’s Champions League would prove difficult.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot faces huge decision as Euro giants make Reds star ‘number one’ target

Orkun Kokcu

The Reds are reportedly keen on Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who has been picked for the Euros by Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella. The versatile Netherlands-born 23-year-old joined the Portuguese giants last summer from Feyenoord, where he played under Slot and captained the Rotterdam side to an Eredivisie title.

Kokcu is able to play at the base of midfield, shielding the backline, or further forward in a more attacking role, where his creativity is evidenced by a return of seven goals and eight assists in 2023/24.