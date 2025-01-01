A European powerhouse are outgunning Liverpool both in terms of weekly wage and contract length with their offer for Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

Salah – like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – is out of contract in the summer. With the calendar flipping over to 2025, the trio are all now free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas sides.

Salah and Van Dijk have both publicly stated their desire to re-sign with Liverpool. Yet despite Salah’s willingness to stay and his career-best form this season, the Egyptian declared a new deal at Anfield remains “far away” when speaking after the 5-0 thumping of West Ham.

And according to a fresh update from French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin, Liverpool have been gazumped by Ligue 1’s biggest side – PSG.

Taking to X, the reporter revealed that not only are PSG putting more money on the table, they’re also offering Salah a longer deal.

The journalist wrote: “PSG are very keen to sign the Egyptian this summer and are offering him €500,000 per week for three seasons!

“While Liverpool are offering him a slightly lower extension over two seasons with €400,000 per week.”

Multiple sources provide insight on Mo Salah negotiations

Salah has insisted he loves Liverpool and Liverpool love him. But whether that healthy relationship will be enough to prompt the forward to reject more lucrative terms from elsewhere, only time will tell.

Providing his take on the situation two days ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested Liverpool are confident they’ll forge new agreements with both Salah and Van Dijk. The Reds are less hopeful of extending Alexander-Arnold’s stay.

“Behind the scenes Liverpool insist they are negotiating with all three players – Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They are absolutely pushing with all of them and especially with Van Dijk and Salah Liverpool maintain their confidence to find a way, to find an agreement.

“But at the moment, still no breakthrough in negotiations. So the talks continue and Liverpool maintain that they keep insisting, they keep talking. But at the moment there is no green light.

“For Trent, as I told you several times, Real Madrid are there, but still nothing done or agreed [between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid].”

Football Insider subsequently claimed Liverpool had struck an ‘agreement in principle’ over a two-year extension with Salah. The issue of image rights was cited as the final hurdle the two parties must overcome.

In other news, Real Madrid made an official approach to sign Alexander-Arnold on New Year’s Eve.

Liverpool held a brief conversation with their counterparts in Madrid, though made it crystal clear the right-back is not for sale in January. That’s despite Real Madrid reportedly being willing to pay around £20m for a player with less than six months on his contract.

Responding to the events on New Year’s Eve, Reds legend Jamie Carragher explained why he now believes Alexander-Arnold is DEFINITELY heading to The Bernabeu.

“The most important thing for Liverpool in 2025 is winning the Premier League,” wrote Carragher on X after news of Real Madrid’s approach broke. “No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

“I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known Liverpool would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free.

“Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

But while Carragher insists everything now points to Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid as a free agent, Liverpool aren’t prepared to throw in the towel just yet.

As Romano stated, Liverpool remain in negotiations with the homegrown star and his camp, while David Ornstein stated the Reds will hold a brand new round of talks “soon.”