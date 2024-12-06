Inter Milan have spoken to Liverpool about a potential move for winger Federico Chiesa in January, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Italian international joined the Reds from Juventus for £12.5million this past summer but has seen his playing time limited by injuries so far.

Chiesa, 27, has played just 18 minutes of Premier League football so far this season due to an injury and finds himself behind Mo Salah in Arne Slot’s pecking order.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the fact that Salah could sign a new two-year contract at Anfield and that has led to ‘uncertainty’ regarding Chiesa’s situation.

We understand that Slot believes Chiesa could become an ‘important resource’ in the second half of this season, but Chiesa fears he will only play a ‘marginal role.’

Inter, who are well aware of the situation, have in recent days spoken to Liverpool’s chiefs to enquire about the possibility of signing Chiesa on loan until the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri’s manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring in reinforcements in the winger position as he looks to lift his second consecutive Serie A title. Inzaghi is a big admirer of Chiesa, but it’s unclear whether Liverpool can be convinced to allow him to leave on loan.

Inter to offload star to make way for Chiesa – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Chiesa’s potential arrival at Inter could have ramifications for two of the Italian giant’s players.

Clubs from Spain and Turkey are interested in veteran forward Marko Arnautovic, while Torino are keen to sign Angel Correa in January.

Sources in Italy suggest that Inzaghi could allow one of Arnautovic or Correa to leave this winter if they are able to sign Chiesa from Liverpool.

Chiesa, for his part, is keen to break into Liverpool’s starting XI once he regains full fitness and isn’t actively looking to leave Liverpool in January.

That could change, however, if Slot doesn’t utilise him in upcoming matches.

Liverpool face Everton on Saturday in what is set to be the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to their new stadium next season.

Chiesa is thought to be close to being included in Liverpool’s match-day squad again, so it’ll be interesting to see if he features against the Reds’ local rivals.

Liverpool round-up: Gravenberch to Real Madrid? / Porto star linked

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly plotting an audacious move for in-form Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in January.

The Dutch international has been superb for the Reds this season and his performances have caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Shock reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool are planning in case Gravenberch does leave, with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong being eyed as a potential replacement.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly interested in Porto right-back Martim Fernandes, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The attack-minded right-back is said to have large potential, and interest spans beyond just England, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen also in the mix for Fernandes.

