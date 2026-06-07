Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are all leaving Liverpool this summer, and midfielder Curtis Jones looks set to follow them out the exit door, with a top European side pushing to bring him in.

The 25-year-old, a Liverpool academy graduate, exploded onto the scene back in 2019 and has long been regarded as one of the club’s most important squad players, even if he hasn’t started matches consistently.

This season, Jones played in all but four of Liverpool’s Premier League games, but only started the match on 18 of those occasions.

With Jones’ contract expiring next summer, Liverpool appear open to cashing in now rather than losing him for a cut-price fee or on a free transfer further down the line.

Inter Milan are the club leading the race.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed Inter’s interest in a report on May 22, in which he also stated that Jones is ‘increasingly open’ to moving to Italy.

Aston Villa have also shown tentative interest in Jones, but as we revealed, he is likely to snub moves to Premier League sides in order to join the Italian giants.

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‘We will see the developments’

Inter director, Piero Ausilio, has now publicly confirmed his side’s interest in Jones.

“It’s no secret we’re following Curtis Jones. He’s a player we like, we’re not hiding. We will see the developments.” He told reporters.

The final decision on Jones’ Liverpool future ultimately lies with new manager Andoni Iraola.

The coach is expected to oversee a busy first summer window at Liverpool, and he, along with sporting director Richard Hughes, already must fill voids that’ll be left by Konate, Robertson and Salah – and potentially Cody Gakpo, too.

Jones may not be the first name on the team sheet for Liverpool but his exit would leave a gap in the squad that’ll need filling.

As TEAMtalk reported previously, Inter first made contact regarding Jones back in January and TEAMtalk can confirm they have now returned in an attempt to accelerate talks over a possible summer move.

Inter are understood to view Jones as an ideal fit for their midfield structure due to his technical quality, tactical flexibility and experience competing at elite level despite still being in the prime years of his career.

Inter’s recent success working with English talent and players arriving from the Premier League is also believed to have strengthened their appeal.

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