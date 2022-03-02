Liverpool are monitoring a forward with an impressive record across Europe, while Newcastle eye their own massive striker deal – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL MONITORING ADAM HLOZEK

Jurgen Klopp has added Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek to his Liverpool watchlist amid doubts over two current Anfield forwards, a report has claimed.

The Reds are in the midst of a potentially unprecedented season, with a quadruple of trophies still on. Manager Klopp has labelled his current crop of players the best of his Liverpool tenure, featuring star names up front.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to dominate on the wings, with new signing Luis Diaz already offering fierce competition. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has added a new dimension and is back fit following an ankle injury.

But while Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino are both further options, there is doubt over their futures – as there is with Salah and Mane.

Origi’s contract expires this summer and it remains unclear if he will earn enough Premier League starts to trigger a one-year extension via a performance option. Firmino, meanwhile, has suffered from continued injury problems this term and his deal expires at the end of the next campaign.

As a result, Jeunes Footeux notes that Origi’s time at Anfield is coming to an end, with Firmino on a ‘steady decline’. And the report adds that Klopp is therefore closely monitoring Czech Republic international Hlozek.

Klopp eyeing Hlozek deal

The 19-year-old rose through Sparta Prague’s academy ranks to become the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Czech top flight. Overall, he has netted 36 goals in 118 appearances for his club and has 12 caps for his country.

Liverpool have had links with a move for Hlozek before. More recently, though, West Ham emerged as contenders after Sparta Prague chairman Daniel Kretinsky purchased a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers.

Marco Asensio to Liverpool has potential after no contract signed Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio could leave Madrid for Liverpool after no contract agreement

This season, the striker has netted eight goals and supplied 12 others in 33 appearances in all competitions.

While Liverpool are showing interest, so too are Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. And, for now, Jeunes Footeux claims that Hlozek would prefer a move to the Bundesliga.

Which 20 clubs would make the strongest possible Premier League?

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Newcastle are ready to spend big to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. (Il Mattino)

The Magpies are also after Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who will leave the Serie A club in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that Manchester City have no fear of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, instead labelling the battle “exciting”. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has a transfer offer from Manchester United. As a result, Dortmund are looking at Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara. (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Kylian Mbappe a €100million (£83million) signing-on bonus to steer him away from Real Madrid. However, the striker’s links with Los Blancos remain strong. (Le Parisien)

EURO PAPER TALK – BARCELONA DEFENCE TAKING SHAPE

Barcelona want to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui alongside AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona and Chelsea have “everything agreed” over a deal for Andreas Christensen to move to the La Liga club. (Gerard Romero)

Barca director of football Mateu Alemany has therefore travelled to London to seal the signing of Denmark centre-back Christensen. (El Partidazo de COPE)

Christensen, Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, Mazraoui and left-back target Jose Gaya is Xavi’s dream new back line at Camp Nou. (Football Espana)

Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera will join MLS side Houston Dynamo following a final season with the Spanish capital club. (Fabrizio Romano)

DORTMUND PLOT WERNER, CHELSEA RAID

Borussia Dortmund are pondering a raid on Chelsea for Timo Werner following his struggles since signing for the Blues. (Sky Germany)

On-loan Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini will not stay at Spurs via his option-to-buy clause. Instead, Atalanta will look to sell him and Lazio are after the Italian. (Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Lille striker Jonathan David, but Real and Barcelona are also in the race. (Fichajes)

James Rodriguez has revealed he was one step away from joining Atletico Madrid while at Real Madrid, but Los Blancos refused to do the deal. (Football Espana)

Milan Skriniar has urged Inter to rediscover their “freshness and sparkle” following a 0-0 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday. (Football Italia)