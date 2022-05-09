A dream midfield signing for Liverpool remains a possibility as the Reds lead the race, while Tottenham are after a Barcelona star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL LEAD TCHOUAMENI RACE

Liverpool have the upper hand in the transfer battle for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report.

The 22-year-old France international has turned heads in recent seasons with his development in Ligue 1 and on the European stage. This term, he has added another 48 appearances and put in strong performances.

Indeed, Monaco’s latest game last Friday saw Tchouameni net a brace to defeat Lille 2-1.

His contract runs until the summer of 2024 and so player and club need to make a decision over his future soon. And he could yet be moving to the Premier League this summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have had some of the strongest links with a move for Tchouameni.

According to Marca, the Premier League duo have both made approaches for the eight-cap France star. Madrid, though, have backed out as they want to wait until next summer before further adding to their midfield ranks.

What’s more, Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard has claimed that it is ‘advantage Liverpool’ in the race for Tchouameni.

The Reds have a strong midfield featuring the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

However, the pair are both 31 and so manager Jurgen Klopp will soon require fresh signings to take his team forward up to 2026.

As well as starring in Ligue 1, Tchouameni impressed in the Europa League with Monaco this season.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona are looking to sell centre-back Clement Lenglet and Tottenham have subsequently emerged as suitors for the Frenchman. (Fichajes)

Everton are also after 26-year-old centre-back Lenglet, with Frank Lampard looking to bolster his side’s defence. (Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could yet try to barter with Barcelona over the permanent fee for Philippe Coutinho, which currently stands at £33million. (Marca)

Napoli have told Manchester United that striker target Victor Osimhen is worth €110million (£94million) – but that the fee is negotiable. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lyon are tracking Borussia Monchengladbach forward Breel Embolo amid doubt over their chase to re-sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. (Footmercato)

HAALAND PREPARING DORTMUND FAREWELL

Erling Haaland is planning his farewell to Borussia Dortmund in their final home game of the season on Saturday, ahead of his move to Manchester City. (Sky Germany)

Dortmund are subsequently closing in on the signing of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi. The German club will pay €38million (£32million) and the 20-year-old will have no release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are pondering a swap deal with Arsenal involving Thomas Partey and the Gunners’ January target Athur Melo. (AS)

Real Betis are keen on re-signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard would be available for between €10million (£8.5million) and €12million (£10.2million). (AS)

Former Ajax centre-back Leon Bergsma has backed Erik ten Hag to succeed at Man Utd – but only if he is given time. (Ajax Showtime)

EURO PAPER TALK – RAPHINHA TO BARCELONA STILL ON

Leeds United winger Raphinha will try to force his move to Barcelona – but only after trying to keep Jesse Marsch’s side in the Premier League. (Sport)

Liverpool and Man City have been monitoring Benfica youngster Henrique Araujo for a while. However, Benfica have made it their mission not to lose the 20-year-old this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma have registered transfer interest in Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas following his battle for game time with Andy Robertson. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have the most interest from any side in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Napoli Piu)

Amid doubt over Ruiz’s future, the Naples club have consequently joined Tottenham in the race for Hellas Verona midfielder Antonin Barak. (Corriere della Sera)