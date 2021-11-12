Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona plotting cheeky midfielder raid on Liverpool

Barcelona are trying to lure a Liverpool midfielder back to the Nou Camp, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Arsenal have offered a defensive star to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

BARCA KEEN ON MIDFIELDER REUNION

Barcelona are reportedly looking at the possibility of re-signing Thiago Alcantara back from Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo has reported some insider information from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, which states that new Barca boss Xavi would be interested in bringing the experienced midfielder back to Catalonia.

Thiago rose through the ranks at the Nou Camp and made 100 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. He played alongside Xavi between 2009 and 2013, before heading to Bayern Munich.

The report states that discussions have already been had over a move. Indeed, Xavi has spoken to Barca president Joan Laporta about striking a deal for a player he rates very highly.

The 30-year-old has made seven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season. However, he only recently returned to action in the 3-2 loss to West Ham last time out.

Thiago moved to Merseyside in September 2020 from Bayern and has scored once in 37 games for the Reds.

His first spell at Barcelona produced trophies galore. Thiago won four LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups and two Spanish Supercups.

Klopp unlikely to sanction exit

Whether Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be willing to part the company with Thiago remains in doubt though.

Liverpool have a busy run of fixtures either side of the festive period and Klopp has seen what sort of effect having a slightly weakened squad can have if injuries strike.

So far this season he has already lost Harvey Elliott for a significant time, while Naby Keita is also on the sidelines.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Liverpool will do business – unless they already have a replacement lined up.

GUNNERS STAR OFFERED TO MOURINHO

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has been offered to Roma. However, Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot remains the priority for José Mourinho. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are ready to rekindle their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with a January offer set to be tabled. (Radioestadio Noche)

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta says he would love to return to the Nou Camp some day. (Sport)

Arsenal remain keen on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but no talks have been held as yet. Tottenham and Liverpool also remain interested. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini believes Rocco Commisso won’t sell Vlahovic in January and will make one more attempt to extend the striker’s contract. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Rene Ramos, brother and agent of Sergio Ramos, has rubbished talk of a PSG exit. (El Mundo)

MLS CLUB JUMPS QUEUE FOR INSIGNE

Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne will have many suitors should he leave Napoli next summer. However, MLS club Toronto FC lead the way ahead of several Premier League clubs. (Calciomercato)

Financially-troubled Barcelona will have a January transfer budget below €10 million. (ESPN)

Hakim Ziyech has been struggling to assert himself at Chelsea and the winger wants to move on. (Bild)

Newcastle could target Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the coming transfer window. (Tuttosport)

Milan are in talks to extend with Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bannacer and Rafael Leao and their new deals would impact the club’s overall wage bill by €80m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Following the success of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s move, Arsenal are readying another raid on Bologna for Mattias Svanberg. (Il Resto Del Carlino)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of recalling Francisco Trincao from his loan spell at Wolves. (Sport)

Roma, AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli are all interested in signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga. (Foot Mercato)

Villarreal have handed out their second contract extension in as many days. Raul Albiol is now signed up until 2023. (Football Espana)

Sevilla are said to be lining up a move for Real Madrid flop Mariano Diaz, with doubts remaining over Youssef En-Nesyri’s future. (Fichajes)

Napoli are looking to strengthen their depth at full-back. They are looking at Reinildo Mandava, Fabiano Parisi and Pervis Estupinan on the left and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui on the right. (Sky Sports Italia)