Liverpool would be willing to make a sudden move for Eduardo Camavinga, who already has “regrets” about his most recent transfer, while Fabio Paratici could oversee a double Tottenham raid on his former club Juventus – according to Thursday’s Euro transfer gossip.

KLOPP CONSIDERS CAMAVINGA RAID FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool could offer Eduardo Camavinga a quick next step if he becomes impatient at Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.

Camavinga was one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe before Madrid won the race to sign him from Rennes in the summer.

The Frenchman broke into Rennes’ first team as a 16-year-old and was a regular in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. A three-time France international, his potential is clear and Madrid made sure to take advantage.

They signed him to a six-year contract after buying him from Rennes in late August. So far, he has made 17 appearances for them, scoring one goal. However, he has only started five La Liga matches so far.

In fact, Camavinga has only completed 90 minutes on two occasions in La Liga to date. And according to El Nacional, he may have some concerns about his status in the squad.

Madrid’s first-choice midfield trio remains that of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. In addition, Fede Valverde is competing for Camavinga’s place as the main rotation option.

Liverpool set to lose out on Salah and Mane replacement Ousmane Dembele is likely to stay at Barcelona leaving Liverpool light up front during African cup of nations

Given that he chose Madrid because of a promise of gametime, Camavinga is beginning to question his decision, the report claims. In fact, he already has “regrets” about his choice.

With that in mind, it is surprisingly claimed that he is already “considering” an exit, just months after his arrival. He wants to play where he is “guaranteed” frequent gametime.

According to El Nacional, the solution could come from Liverpool. The Premier League side are named as long-term admirers and it is felt that Camavinga “perfectly” fits in with what they require in midfield.

Liverpool learn Camavinga price tag

Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen in the centre of his team. Camavinga could give them quality there for years to come.

However, despite his situation, he will not come cheap. In fact, Madrid want to turn a quick profit if they are to sell him. After signing Camavinga, now 19, for €30m in the summer, they would be looking for a fee of €45m to sell.

But El Nacional believe this figure – which equates to just under £38m – is not out of reach for Liverpool.

The Reds did not replace Georginio Wijnaldum after his contract expired at the end of last season. Harvey Elliott returned after a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers and was making a good impression in midfield before an injury.

Klopp’s main options in the position are Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara. He also knows he can call upon James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita there.

But Camavinga would add further quality to the department if they can arrange a deal to sign him.

SPURS STEP UP JUVENTUS DOUBLE RAID

Tottenham are making a major effort to sign Weston McKennie and are now closing in on the Juventus midfielder. (Calciomercato)

Spurs are also one of the suitors for Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt. (Ekrem Konur)

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are monitoring Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest. (Marca)

But there are negotiations ongoing between Barca and his former club Ajax over a swap deal that would see Noussair Mazraoui move to Camp Nou. (AS)

Liverpool have outbid Brighton with a £10m offer for Kacper Kozlowski, whom they would be willing to loan back to Pogon Szczecin for the rest of the season. (Sport-Express)

Anthony Martial’s salary is the main stumbling block to Sevilla’s pursuit of the Manchester United forward. (Fabrizio Romano)

The La Liga side have therefore turned their attention to his United teammate Edinson Cavani. (Mundo Deportivo)

MAN CITY TO MAKE HAALAND MOVE

Manchester City are prepared to pay the €75m release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract next summer. (Bild)

West Ham have joined the race for left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who is likely to leave PSG in January. (Foot Mercato)

Juventus are willing to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January, but only on loan. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are ready to join the race for Lille striker Jonathan David next summer. (Marca)

Thomas Tuchel would like to reunite with PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe as a potential replacement for Chelsea’s exit-linked centre-backs. (L’Equipe)

Everton have recently made an approach for former Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho – who is attracted by the idea of joining Tottenham Hotspur. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona could announce their agreement to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City today. (Sport)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are in talks with Real Madrid to immediately sign Borja Mayoral for €15m, thus interrupting his loan spell with Roma. (La Nazione)

Southampton have become contenders for highly-rated American striker Ricardo Pepi. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Newcastle target Djibril Sidibe, out of contract with Monaco at the end of the season, is waiting until the summer to make a decision on his future. (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are making plans to replace former Arsenal and Man Utd attacker Alexis Sanchez. (Calciomercato)

Real Sociedad are in talks with PSG to sign Rafinha on loan in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Juventus have made contact with the entourage of PSG striker Mauro Icardi. (Calciomercato)

Lille forward Jonathan Ikone is arriving in Italy today to complete a transfer to Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano)