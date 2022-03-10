Euro Paper Talk: Juventus act as catalyst to spark Liverpool move for £58m playmaker

Juventus have joined the chase for Liverpool attacking target Cristian Pulisic, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk also suggests that Inter Milan are doing everything in their power to stop Tottenham’s chase for Milan Skriniar.

JUVE JOIN LIVERPOOL IN PULISIC CHASE

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, which could put a dent in Liverpool’s hopes of landing the USA international playmaker.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the attacker, having previously worked Pulisic during their time at Dortmund.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are looking to pinch some of Chelsea’s top talent amid takeover talk at Stamford Bridge.

Now they may have to wait to strike, due to current sanctions in place that have frozen Roman Abramovich’s assets.

However, the report adds that Juve also want Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech, along with 23-year-old Pulisic.

The forward joined the Blues for £58million but has not been a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

That has led to speculation that Chelsea may cut their losses, prompting Klopp to show an interest – as reported by Calciomercato.

Klopp a huge Pulisic fan

Indeed, the Reds chief spoke fondly of Pulisic back in 2018, saying: “I like Christian. He’s a fantastic player, and it’s deserved people think highly of him in America. In Germany, it’s the same.”

Bellingham worth £150m as Liverpool interested Jude Bellingham is a Liverpool target with £150m price tag from Borussia Dortmund next summer

But with Juventus now joining the running for his signature, the Merseyside outfit could be forced into swift action to get their man.

Klopp is said to favour playing left-winger Pulisic in a more central attacking position. That is down to the fact that he already has Sadio Mane and January signing Luis Diaz who play in that position.

Indeed, Pulisic operating as a No.10 in front of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could give Liverpool a different dimension to their attack.

TOTTENHAM TARGET SKRINIAR OFFERED INTER INCENTIVE

Inter are planning to extend the contract of Tottenham target Milan Skriniar soon, and could also give him the captaincy when Samir Handanovic leaves the club. (FCInter1908)

Manchester United are eager to make a bid for Robert Lewandowski if his relationship with Bayern Munich sours. (BILD)

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans wants to join Real Madrid when the day comes for him to leave Leicester. (FootMercato)

Barcelona have identified Patrik Schick as a possible alternative to Erling Haaland in their ongoing search for another new striker. (Sport)

Paulo Dybala is ‘more and more convinced’ that Juventus no longer want him in Turin. To that end, he may listen to offers from other European clubs, with Tottenham known admirers. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are still considering Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer as one of priorities for summer window. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG JOIN RACE FOR BARCA STAR ARAUJO

PSG are keeping tabs on Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who is also a target for Chelsea and Man Utd. (Diario Sport)

Atletico Madrid are frontrunners to sign Marseille’s highly-rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Newcastle and Man Utd both want the player. (Footmercato)

Everton striker Richarlison is among the candidates to replace Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid this summer. (Sport)

Former Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu could be set for a return to the Premier League with West Ham. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are ready to open talks in the coming weeks with Simone Inzaghi for the contract extension until 2024, with the option for another season. (Nicolo Schira)

Juventus are open to signing Alvaro Morata permanently from Atletico Madrid. However, they want to do so for €15m after already spending €20m on loan fees for the 29-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Bayern Munich want to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but face competition from Juventus. Liverpool have previously shown an interest in the player. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona boss Xavi has revealed why his club are in a strong position when it comes to future transfers, amid strong links to Erling Haaland. (Football Espana)

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji. (Fichajes)

Real Sociedad had been confident of extending Adnan Januzaj’s contract before it ends in the summer. However, there are now reports the winger could join Napoli. (AS)

Sassuolo starlet Maxime Lopez reveals that he turned down offers of Liverpool in the past. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere is on AC Milan’s shortlist for the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)