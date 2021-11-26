Euro Paper Talk: Juventus banking on Liverpool signing star Klopp admires

Juventus are banking on Jurgen Klopp renewing his admiration for Aaron Ramsey and Liverpool making a bid in January, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that Tottenham have renewed their interest in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

JUVE HOPING FOR LIVERPOOL DEAL

Juventus are reportedly hoping that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s long-term admiration for Aaron Ramsey could lead the Reds to swoop for the player in January.

The Welshman has struggled to hold down a starting role in Turin, having moved to Juve from Arsenal on a free in 2019. Indeed, he has only totalled 112 minutes of Serie A action in five appearances this season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League since last summer, with the Reds, Newcastle, Everton and West Ham mooted as destinations.

But according to ESPN, Klopp has admired Ramsey for some time and had previously considered moving for the player when his contract ran out at Arsenal.

The Reds decided not to swoop for a new central midfielder despite letting Gini Wijnaldum move on. Klopp instead decided to promote Harvey Elliott and give Curtis Jones more game time.

However, there is a growing feeling that the German still fancies a move for Ramsey and could try and swoop in the New Year.

They will, though, face plenty of competition for his signature, particularly from Newcastle. The cash-rich Magpies are expected to invest fairly heavily in January to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

For their part, Juve are hoping that a longer list of interested clubs will lead to a bidding war for the player. That way they can cash in and move for targets of their own.

TOTTENHAM BACK IN STUTTGART FORWARD

Tottenham will renew their attempts to sign Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic next summer. (Fussball Transfers)

Barcelona boss Xavi is not looking to lure Edinson Cavani away from Manchester United in the January transfer window. (El Nacional)

PSG have been speaking with Zinedine Zidane for several weeks amid rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could move on. (Le Parisien)

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is Manchester United’s top midfield target should Paul Pogba leave when his contract runs out next summer. (Fichajes)

Chelsea are likely to sell attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic in 2022, with Liverpool linked. (El Nacional)

Barcelona could move on summer signing Memphis Depay to land Erling Haaland. (El Nacional)

NEWCASTLE PUSHING FOR BARCA FLYER

Newcastle United are ‘pushing very hard’ to sign Ousmane Dembele in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are discussing a new contract for Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are keen on Real Madrid duo Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. (Fichajes)

Newcastle and Juventus could battle it out to land the signature of midfielder Axel Witsel. (Tuttosport)

Serie A giants Lazio want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa in a loan deal. (Calciomercato)

Inter, AC Milan and Napoli are all chasing the signature of Torino striker Andrea Belotti. (Calciomercato)

Inter are reportedly leading the race to sign Matthias Ginter as a free agent at the end of the season. (Calciomercato)

Ronald Araujo’s contract talks at Barcelona are being complicated by reported interest from Premier League clubs. (ESPN)

Watford have made a bid for Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara. However, they still need to find an agreement on the valuation of the player. (AS Roma Live)

Jose Luis Gaya has sent Valencia fans a message regarding a potential contract renewal. The 26-year-old insists he wants to renew. (Las Provincias)

Hertha Berlin are eyeing a move for AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo. (Calciomercato)