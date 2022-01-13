Liverpool and Tottenham could benefit from a big U-turn by Juventus over a new deal for top striker Paulo Dyabla, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Barcelona will accept Chelsea’s offer for a full-back.

LIVERPOOL, SPURS ALERTED BY JUVE U-TURN

Juventus are reportedly ready to change the terms of agreement for Paulo Dybala’s new contract, which puts the striker’s future in Turin in massive doubt.

Liverpool and Tottenham have both been linked with the Argentian international over the past 18 months. And it would appear that Juve’s backtracking could open the door to fresh bids for the 28-year-old.

Dybala’s current deal runs out this summer. However, it had been reported that the Bianconeri were ready to pay him a €10m-a-year contract, including add-ons. The forward currently earns €7.3m-a-year plus bonuses.

The player’s agent has flown to Turnin several times to seal the deal but it was never agreed. And now La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Juventus have changed the terms on offer.

That means that Dybala is free to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside of Italy. That situation will certainly be music to the ears of both Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte.

The Premier League chiefs are both known to be big admirers of the 147-goal goal attacker. Indeed, Dybala’s ability to play as a central striker or as a No.10 makes him a very attractive proposition.

Fresh Dybala talks may come too late

Meanwhile, Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene said the club would sit down with the player and his representative in February.

“We said we’d sit down with the players again in February to take time to evaluate,” he told DAZN on Sunday.

“Everyone has to earn their place in the team and has to prove that they’re worth what they decide, no ifs, ands or buts.

“Everyone has to prove their worth, managers, players and coaches. We’ll see in the next few games if they prove it. Let’s look ahead and try to achieve the goals we have set ourselves.”

According to Gazzetta Juve will only offer his current terms again, or even a lower offer. Doing the latter would certainly play into the hands of Liverpool and Spurs, who are both financially better off then cash-strapped Juventus.

The Serie A giants registered a loss of nearly €210m in 2020-21 and are willing to offload players to boost their bank balance.

CHELSEA CLOSING IN ON BARCA FULL-BACK

Barcelona ready to accept €20million offer from Chelsea for Sergino Dest. (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Giovani Lo Celso, who has become surplus to requirements at Tottenham. (Fichajes)

Newcastle’s ongoing pursuit of another centre-half has led them towards former Man Utd star Chris Smalling. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool have made contact with representatives for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. (Sport Bild)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said ‘yes’ to an Old Trafford exit, with AC Milan keen on a deal. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is closing in on a temporary switch to Udinese. (Fabrizio Romano)

DORTMUND JOIN RACE FOR UPCOMING FREE AGENT

Borussia Dortmund are interested in snapping up Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free this summer. (Sport Bild)

Juventus are set to meet with Sassuolo in the coming days over a potential summer move for Gianluca Scamacca. (Goal)

Sevilla have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for centre-back Diego Carlos. (Marca)

Leeds United want to sign Torino and Nigeria full-back Ola Aina. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have officially announced the early termination of Yusuf Demir’s loan from Rapid Vienna.

Four European clubs are chasing River Plate star Julian Alvarez. Napoli, Atalanta and Nice are all named but one is missing, with Man Utd strongly tipped to strike a deal recently. (ESPN Argentina)

Juventus want a loan move for Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay. (Di Marzio)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are battling it out for Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterback. (Fichajes)

Former Everton and Man Utd star Marouane Fellaini could be heading back to Europe from Chinese side Shandong Taishan. (DHnet)

Brazilian side Palmeiras have reached an agreement over personal terms with Lucas Alario. However, they still need to negotiate with Bayer Leverkusen to complete the signing of the Argentine striker. (ESPN Brazil)

Hellas Verona are trying to seal a loan deal for Chelsea starlet Xavier Mbuyamba. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Burnley will have to up their bid for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana ‘considerably’ if they wish to sign him this month. (L’Equipe)

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has joined Krasnodar as head coach, the Russian side have confirmed.

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has revealed that he tried to sign Mexico star Diego Lainez before his move to Real Betis. (ESPN Deportes)

Genoa are closing in on a move for Nadiem Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen. (Nicolo Schira)