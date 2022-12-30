Liverpool have become a concrete suitor for an in-demand MLS striker who already has a connection with one of their existing forwards, while Manchester United could sign a Real Madrid star in January – all in Friday’s Euro transfer gossip.

NEXT LIVERPOOL STRIKER TARGET NAMED

Liverpool are making a concrete move for Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran, who is valued at €20million, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp has recently added to his attack with the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, which will give him cover on the left wing especially. The Dutchman is joining a frontline that already contains Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Hence, Liverpool are well stocked at the top end of the pitch. But with Firmino out of contract at the end of the season and Salah now in his 30s, it appears they haven’t stopped thinking about how they could invest in their attack for the future.

Back in October, claims emerged that Liverpool had put Duran on their radar. The teenager has been with Chicago Fire since January and has also earned his first three senior caps for Colombia – sharing a pitch with Diaz briefly in one of them, and replacing him as a substitute in another – this year.

A number of teams have subsequently been looking at Duran, who has scored eight goals from 28 games for Chicago Fire so far.

According to Calciomercato.it, Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in the 19-year-old. In fact, they are making a concrete move for him.

Chicago Fire would want to earn around €20million from his sale, which would equate to around £17.7million or $21.4million.

Aston Villa pose threat for Jhon Duran

Liverpool are among the main clubs who could put something on the table for Duran. However, the main competition comes from Benfica and Aston Villa.

As things stand, Portuguese outfit Benfica are offering more for the South American. Aston Villa are also thinking about bidding to bring him to the Premier League.

However, Liverpool would seemingly be capable of competing for Duran’s signature. That said, Klopp has admitted their purchase of Gakpo will impact their ability to spend elsewhere in January.

Still, Duran may be someone to consider for the future. His contract with Chicago Fire is due to run until 2024, with the option of a further two years in the MLS club’s favour.

Previous reports have also suggested Manchester United, West Ham, Everton, Fulham and Brentford as contenders to sign Duran.

MAN UTD MOVE FOR ASENSIO

Manchester United are planning to swoop for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio in January. (Defensa Central)

Arsenal have become the main threat to Paris Saint-Germain in the battle to sign Milan Skriniar if he leaves Inter in 2023. (Calciomercatoweb)

Man Utd could sign Yann Sommer in January, since the goalkeeper is highly unlikely to renew his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild)

Tottenham are refusing to give up in their pursuit of attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who will leave Atalanta in January. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ready to say yes to Chelsea after they made plans to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to his signature. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds are ready to submit an offer to Villarreal to re-sign Alfonso Pedraza after Inter dropped out of the race. (La Razon)

Valencia want to take Bryan Gil back from Tottenham in January on an 18-month loan with a purchase option. (Deporte Valenciano)

BOEHLY TO SPEND BIG ON CHELSEA TARGET

Chelsea are not afraid of paying the €60million asking price for Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (SportItalia)

Arsenal are pointing to Mykhaylo Mudryk’s lack of international caps and experience in a top-five European league as ways to reduce Shakhtar Donetsk’s €100million asking price. (Sportanalytic)

Tottenham could allow Oliver Skipp to join Inter if they can sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona as an upgrade. (Calciomercatoweb)

Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on Gianluca Scamacca just months after the striker joined West Ham. (Tiempo De Juego)

Bournemouth have surprisingly joined the race for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who would cost €40million. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Al Nassr have added Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets to their wish list while they continue work on signing Cristiano Ronaldo. (Mundo Deportivo)

Salernitana have joined Man Utd in a surprise transfer battle for Benfica prospect Cher Ndour. (Tutto Salernitana)

AND THE REST

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed a two-year contract extension with AC Milan. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Marseille have joined the race for Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after he impressed at the World Cup, since they view him as a replacement for Gerson. (Foot Mercato)

Sergi Roberto is open to moving to the MLS in future but wants to continue at Barcelona for now. (Mundo Deportivo)

Following his departure as Belgium manager, Roberto Martinez could stay in the country by taking over at Club Brugge. (EFE)

Atletico Madrid are working to extend the contract of academy graduate Pablo Barrios, following his emergence at senior level. (Relevo)

Fiorentina are close to tying down Giacomo Bonaventura to a deal until 2024, with the option of a further year. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been offered to Salernitana, Fiorentina or Hellas Verona in Serie A. (Alfredo Pedulla)