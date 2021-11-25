Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool hit rewind in bid to land explosive winger Sarr

Liverpool have reignited their interest in signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack in January, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that Tottenham can land a centre-back target for a bargain £17million.

KLOPP SWITCHES FOCUS BACK TO WATFORD WINGER

Liverpool remain interested in signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to reports on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were strongly linked with the 23-year-old back in the summer of 2020, but nothing came to fruition.

Calciomercato claims that the Merseyside outfit are keen on landing Sarr to offset the loss of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Nations Cup in January. With that being the case any potential deal is expected to be done in early January.

The Senegal star is currently valued at €27million (£22.7m). However, the fact that he remains under contract until 2024 almost certainly means that the Vicarage Road outfit will demand more for arguably their top player.

Sarr has scored 24 goals and added 16 assists in 82 appearances for the club. This season he has notched four times in 11 Premier League games for a Watford side currently 16th in the table on 13 points.

The attacker is not yet considered the finished product. Despite that Klopp still wants Sarr as part of his front-three rotation.

The winger could also be a devastating option off the bench, when the regular trio of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino all start.

TOTTENHAM BACK IN FOR DEFENDER

Tottenham are keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-jae – with the Turkish side requesting £17million. (Takvim)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on contract negotiations between Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona. (Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona manager Xavi is ‘trying hard to convince’ Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club amidst strong Newcastle rumours. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea look set to resolve Thiago Silva’s contract situation. Reports from Brazil say a deal is imminent between the club and the player. (UOL).

Inter Milan want Marcelo Brozovic’s new contract signed by Christmas. The midfielder remains a target for Man Utd and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham could get a call from Atalanta anytime from January 1 to ask them to pay the loan to buy €50m fee for Cristian Romero. (Prima Bergamo)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle and AC Milan all want to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid fans have been “disgusting” to Gareth Bale, according to the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett. (Marca)

Barcelona are looking to sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral in January. (Sport)

Napoli are looking to sign Dries Mertens to a new contract on a lower wage. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Rangers and a host of English clubs are monitoring Hearts defender John Souttar. (Ekrem Konur)

Ajax U18 coach Dave Vos will move to Rangers to link up with new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (De Telegraaf)

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is plotting a move for Shakhtar winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. (Fichajes)

Barcelona have already prepared a new contract for star defender Ronald Araujo. (Sport)

Riccardo Sottil will fall down the pecking order at Fiorentina if they sign Domenico Berardi. (Cadena SER)

