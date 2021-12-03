Liverpool and PSG are ready to go head-to-head to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema next summer, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Chelsea are keen on signing another PSG centre-back – having snapped up Thiago Silva last summer.

REAL MADRID GOAL MACHINE ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool and PSG are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign Karim Benzema from Real Madrid next summer.

Catalan outlet El Nacional claims that the France striker might be open to the idea of quitting the Bernabeu if Erling Haaland completes a proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Real.

Benzema has firmly established himself as one of the top strikers in European football since moving to Madrid from Lyon in July 2009. However, his form has moved to another level since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018.

The 33-year-old has already notched 17 goals and added eight assists in 19 appearances this season. However, there is a strong feeling he will be sold if and when Haaland arrives.

That news is said to be alerting Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp wanting to use Benzema in the Roberto Firmino role.

Diogo Jota is currently filling in for the hamstrung Firmino, but that is not stopping the Reds’ interest.

However, if Benzema does sign he will only be considered a short-term option, given his age. But Liverpool will face fierce competition from PSG for the forward, with the French giants set to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real this coming summer.

Benzema has scored 377 club career goals in 746 appearances and would give Liverpool the goalscoring No.9 they’ve been missing since Luis Suarez moved on.

CHELSEA PONDERING ANOTHER PSG RAID

Chelsea are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos. (Fichajes)

Kylian Mbappe will be joining Real Madrid as a free agent in 2022 after giving him their word. (AS)

Arsenal have increased their interest in Dusan Vlahovic as they look to challenge Tottenham for the highly sought-after striker. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham, West Ham and Milan centre-back target Nikola Milenkovic has a €15m release clause included in his contract with Fiorentina. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has refused to be drawn on the nature of Erling Haaland’s release clause. (Sport1)

Veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in line for a new contract at Tottenham. (Tuttomercato)

BARCA CHIEF CONFIRMS TORRES INTEREST

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is a January transfer target. (TV3)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could get his wish in the near future of once again playing with Ousmane Dembele. (Le10Sport)

Arsenal and Tottenham ‘have long set their sights’ on Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. (Corriere Torino)

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. However, the player’s agent has postponed his return to Italy, so the Argentinean striker hasn’t yet signed a new deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to battle it out for the signing of Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. (El Nacional)

Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future remains unclear as contract talks fail to make progress. (Sport)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Former Liverpool and Arsenal target Nabil Fekir has agreed a new contract with Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa is committed to the Brazilian giants despite links to Arsenal and Newcastle. (Yahoo Esportes)

Barcelona have contacted Edinson Cavani’s representatives to gauge his interest on leaving Manchester United for the Camp Nou in January. (ESPN Football)

Juventus have offered Federico Bernardeschi a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has thanked fans for their continued support but refuses to discuss his medical condition. (ESPN Football)