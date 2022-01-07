Liverpool have been told how much they will have to pay to land Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Newcastle will make an improved bid for Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

DANJUMA PRICE TAG TEMPTS LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have reportedly been told that a fee of £62million will be enough to tempt Villarreal to sell striker Arnaut Danjuma.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the attacker from his Bournemouth days and is keen to get a deal over the line.

However, the LaLiga outfit have so far played hardball over any potential transfer. But now a report from The Athletic states that paying Danjuma’s £62m exit clause should be enough for the Anfield outfit to get their man.

The Dutch forward has really caught the eye in Spain this season. Indeed, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has previously labelled him as ‘absolutely exceptional’.

Danjuma has scored nine times in 18 appearances this season, mainly operating from the left-wing. However, he also has the ability to play through the middle.

That is the sort of trait that Klopp loves from his front players, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all incredibly versatile.

Villarreal set for huge Danjuma profit

Villarreal only forked out £20m to land Danjuma from the Cherries last summer. However, they could end up tripling that if the Reds decide to turn their interest into a concrete offer.

Newcastle attempting to pinch Origi from Liverpool Divock Origi has interest from Italy but Newcastle United are ready to try and sign the Liverpool striker

Liverpool are short on attacking options this month, with Salah and Mane away at the African Cup of Nations.

The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are expected to help fill the void, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be used in a more attacking role.

NEWCASTLE NOT GIVING UP ON DEFENDER DEAL

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have submitted an improved offer for Lille defender Sven Botman after the initial bid was rejected. (The Athletic)

Barcelona are considering a loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial with a view to a permanent deal. (Sport)

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is Manchester United’s top transfer priority. (Fichajes)

Newcastle are preparing an offer of £70million to begin talks with Dusan Vlahovic. (beIN Sports)

PSG will appoint Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino by this summer at the very latest in their bid to keep Kylian Mbappe happy. (RMC)

Kingsley Coman could sign an extension with Bayern Munich after all, with reports over impasse seemingly premature. (Telefoot)

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is hopeful of bringing in reinforcements ahead of Sunday’s league game against Juventus. The Giallorossi are in advanced talks with FC Porto to sign midfielder Sergio Oliveira and are closing in on Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (ESPN)

LUIS SUAREZ ON THE MOVE AGAIN

Luis Suarez’s time at Atletico Madrid appears to be coming to an end. A move to the MLS looks likely. (Corriere dello Sport)

Ousmane Dembele will be once again frozen out of the Barcelona squad if he does not sign a new contract. (Marca)

West Ham are targeting three centre-backs this winter, including Rennes star Nayef Aguerd and PSG’s Abdou Diallo. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has officially joined Napoli on loan until the end of the season. (Football Italia)

Lionel Messi is back training with PSG after testing negative for covid-19 and returning to France. (Diario Sport)

Leicester City and a host of Premier League clubs will need to pay £33m to sign Club Bruges striker Charles de Ketelaere. (Voetbal Nieuws)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Fiorentina have set their sights on Real Madrid star Isco whose his contract expire at the end of the season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona starlet Ferran Jutgla is attracting interest from a number of other LaLiga clubs. (Diario Sport)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has seen a move to Greuther Furth fall apart. (Fussball)

Watford are ready to send Christian Kabasele to Udinese after signing Samir from the Italian club. (Tuttosport)

Former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin will terminate his contract with Cagliari in the coming days and is could join Atletico Mineiro. (Fabrizio Romano)