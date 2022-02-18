Liverpool have made ‘initial contact’ in their bid to sign exciting Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that AC Milan have joined the race to snap up Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn.

ROMA STAR IN INITIAL LIVERPOOL TALKS

Liverpool have reportedly made initial contact with Roma over the potential signing of their star midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Reds, along with Premier League rivals Tottenham, have been exploring the possibility of landing the Italy international since last summer.

But AS Roma Live now claims that the Reds have taken their own interest that step further. They claim that talks are already underway to strike a deal for the player often praised for his ‘flashes of genius’.

Zaniolo is widely regarded as of the top midfield talents on Italian football and is still only 22.

He normally plays wide on the right but can also be used in the No.10 role or as a central midfielder.

Zaniolo available in cut-price deal

The player’s current value is around the £33.5million mark, which would be a snip for a player of that quality.

The fairly low figure is largely due to Zaniolo only having just over two years left on his contract.

While Roma would prefer that he stays, they also recognise that this summer will represent their best opportunity to cash in.

Zaniolo’s addition to the Reds midfield would certainly be a welcome one and he would be considered a long-term replacement for technically gifted passing machine Thiago.

MILAN JOIN BERGWIJN RACE

AC Milan have reportedly set their sights on Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn who is not in Antonio Conte’s plans. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are plotting a bid for talented Barcelona youngster Gavi. (El Nacional)

Real Madrid are closing in on a pre-agreement with Liverpool target Erling Haaland. (Sport)

Roma are expected to make a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer. (ESPN)

Manchester City’s move for young Brazilian winger Savinho is entering its final stages. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are said to be waiting on Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta to accept their contract offer. (Sport)

ARSENAL TARGET EDGING CLOSER TO NEW CONTRACT

AC Milan are not worried about Arsenal interest in Rafael Leao as his contract extension is now getting closer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Dodo as an upgrade on Dani Carvajal. (Defensa Central)

Juventus are ready to put an offer of €15million, plus a bonus, on the table to convince Atletico Madrid to sell Alvaro Morata. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are ready to battle it out with Clasico rivals Barcelona for Noussair Mazraoui. Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on the right-back. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich are considering Ajax striker Sebastian Haller as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. (Fichajes)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Roberto Martinez will ‘keep a very close eye’ on Youri Tielemans’ transfer situation at Leicester amid concerns before the World Cup in Qatar. (Le Soir)

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has clarified that there have been no new talks over a contract extension at Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia are still looking for a way to convince Carlos Soler to renew his contract. (AS)

Torino central defender Bremer, who has previously been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, is in talks with Bayern Munich. (Sport1)

Nice are plotting a swoop for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki. (Foot Mercato)