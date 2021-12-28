Liverpool are in a battle with Real Madrid for a teenage midfield star, while two Man Utd stars could leave with new clubs lined up – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL EYE RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is a transfer target for Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is one of several star names in recent seasons to have come through the ranks at Ajax and caught the eye in the first team. In fact, he has already racked up 86 appearances for the club after his debut in 2018.

That first appearance came when he was just 16 years and 130 days old, making him Ajax’s youngest-ever player in the Eredivisie.

Since then, Gravenberch has had strong links for a while over a move to the Premier League. As well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have both reportedly shown interest.

An earlier report from Defensa Central claimed that the Reds – led by sporting director Michael Edwards – are willing to pay up to €50million (£42million) next summer to prise Gravenberch away from Amsterdam.

However, the latest from Marca is that Real Madrid are also firmly in the transfer hunt.

Gravenberch signed his latest contract in the summer of 2020 but it only runs until 2023. What’s more, he has yet to agree an extension.

Nevertheless, speaking in November, the 10-time Netherlands international insisted that he wants a new deal with Ajax.

He said: “I am very happy at Ajax and I don’t yet want to leave. I am in talks with the club about a new contract. Things are progressing and hopefully they turn out well.”

But Liverpool and Madrid are reportedly trying to tempt the player away from that new deal to move across Europe.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona will look towards a deal for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani following their pursuit of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres. (Sport)

Meanwhile, United midfielder Juan Mata has offered himself to Real Sociedad. Indeed, he is aware that ex-United man Adnan Januzaj’s contract at the Spanish club is expiring in the summer. (AS)

Newcastle remain a prime candidate to snap up Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic following a lack of progress over his Inter contract stalemate. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Magpies are also looking at Juventus and Wales star Aaron Ramsey, who Juve are ready to loan out in January. (Tuttosport)

Bernardo Silva has said that the lack of a Champions League trophy for Man City is still a big “frustration”. (O Jogo)

EURO PAPER TALK – TAMMY ABRAHAM LURES MAITLAND-NILES

Roma’s ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has played a key part in convincing good friend Ainsley Maitland-Niles to close in on his move to the Serie A club from Arsenal. (Sport Mediaset)

Meanwhile, Roma are looking into the possibility of a deal for Newcastle-linked Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Il Tempo)

Sassuolo are considering a move for Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi following Jeremy Boga’s impending move to Atalanta. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa are leading the race for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, but Man City are also looking at the Scot. (Tuttosport)

As such, Bologna will discuss Hickey’s future at a meeting about their January plans shortly after the turn of the year. (Tuttosport)

LEWANDOWSKI UNSURE OVER BAYERN FUTURE

Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes has revealed that Everton showed interest in him but then pulled the plug on a deal. (Record)

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde still wants to sign for Chelsea and the France international already has financial terms agreed with the Blues. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sampdoria will let Everton and Leeds-linked centre-back Omar Colley leave for €10million (£8million) in the January transfer window. (Il Secolo XIX)

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he feels unsure over his future, with his contract expiring in 2023. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan have registered interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo. Indeed, they have made contact with the 25-year-old’s representatives. (Sky Italy)