Belgian side AA Gent are reportedly ‘already dreaming’ of a potential mega deal with Premier League giants Liverpool for impressive young forward talent Momodou Sonko.

Gent are currently in the midst of an inconsistent season but a number of their younger players are still hoping to make the step to a major competition in the future, with big clubs monitoring their progress.

Liverpool are among those clubs keeping a close eye on the talent from the East Flanders-based outfit, with left-winger Sonko reported to have been on their radar for some time.

Indeed, the Reds have a longstanding interest in Sonko, having also scouted him consistently at former club Hacken – as per Voetbal Nieuws. The forward could even have ended up at Anfield prior to his switch to Belgium before Gent stepped in to sign him in a club record €7million (£5.9m/$7.3m) deal back in January.

The report adds that The Buffalos are hoping that Sonko realises his full potential as it means Liverpool will almost come calling for the 19-year-old’s services if he does, especially after the player previously revealed that the Reds were ‘following him closely’.

However, it’s stated that, prior to his Gent move, a switch to Merseyside would have been too big a step for Sonko at that time – although Liverpool have continued monitoring his progress from afar.

And while a transfer at this time is not ‘immediately necessary’ at this point, Voetbal Nieuws adds that both the player and Gent are ‘dreaming’ for the future after Liverpool’s interest in the recent past.

Explosive Sonko likened to current Liverpool attacker

Talent scout Mateusz Belza has described Sonko as a player with ‘dynamic fusion’ who has ‘explosive and flamboyant winger traits’ and is a ‘thrilling and versatile attacking force’.

He is known to possess tremendous pace with rapid acceleration and is a strong dribbler with the ball at his feet who can beat defenders with ease.

Belza has also likened Sonko to current Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa in terms of his style of play, while he was previously named as Young Player of the Year in the Swedish Allsvenskan during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Sweden Under-21 international is currently under contract at Gent until 2028, but there is no mention in the report of just how much the Reds will have to fork out if they want his services in January.

However, there appears to be no rush to sign Sonko at this stage as he continues his development, with the forward having yet to chalk up a goal or an assist in 13 games for his club in all competitions so far this season.

The Sweden Under-21 international is considered a top talent though and a player who Liverpool will very much keep an eye on going forward.

Latest Liverpool news: FSG left with tough Salah call / Man Utd join race for Reds left-back target

Negotiations between Liverpool and Mo Salah over a new contract are “ongoing” despite claims to the contrary from the Egyptian superstar – and with an in-the-know Sky Sports reporter revealing all about the player’s feelings about staying, but with a warning issued to Fenway Sports Group on the rules they must break to ensure he signs on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri, it has been claimed.

Arne Slot’s side are also on the hunt for a left-back as they want to find a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. Indeed, the Reds have registered their interest in Ait-Nouri too and were told on November 3 that Wolves are open to selling the 23-year-old for a reasonable price.

However, Ait-Nouri is now ‘high on the wish list’ of Amorim, with the Wolves ace ticking all the boxes for new Man Utd boss Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, in what could be a blow for Liverpool.

