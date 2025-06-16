After winning the Premier League title in 2024-25, Liverpool are strengthening from their position of power as the summer transfer window kicks into full swing.

In his debut season as head coach, Arne Slot guided the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp last summer to the league title at the first time of asking without much modification at all. Only Federico Chiesa was signed last summer and he barely played on course to title number 20 for the Reds.

Liverpool also lined up the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for this summer, but allowed him to stay on loan in LaLiga in 2024-25.

This summer, they are making more immediate additions to their squad, making the most of their status as the reigning champions of England.

Consequently, there are also some sacrifices to be made, setting up a busy summer for sporting director Richard Hughes.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Liverpool signings

Jeremie Frimpong

From: Bayer Leverkusen

Fee: £29.5m

Position: Right-back

Age: 24

The first signing of the summer for Liverpool, Frimpong had his heart set on a move to Merseyside as soon as the Reds came calling.

“It went quite easy,” Frimpong said when he was announced as a new Liverpool player on May 30. “Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’”

Liverpool signed Frimpong by activating the £29.5m release clause in his contract. It sets him up for another crack at the Premier League after previously developing in Manchester City’s academy.

Frimpong most recently learned from former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, where he became a Bundesliga champion in 2023-24.

An attack-minded right-back, Frimpong will be entrusted with the task of succeeding Trent Alexander-Arnold after his move to Real Madrid (more on that in the exits section later).

Also capable of playing as a winger, Frimpong should be able to offer Liverpool plenty of goal contributions if he adapts well to his new surroundings.

Armin Pecsi

From: Puskas Akademia

Fee: £1.5m

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 20

While Liverpool are welcoming Mamardashvili this summer to compete with established first-choice keeper Alisson Becker, they have found room for another investment into the goalkeeping department.

At a cost of £1.5m, Liverpool have signed Pecsi from Puskas Akademia in Hungary after a season that helped earn him a nomination for the Golden Boy award.

Pecsi has already played more than 50 times for Puskas Akademia and has been capped by Hungary up to under-21 level, prompting Liverpool to invest in his potential despite being well-stocked in his position.

Unless Mamardashvili unexpectedly goes out on loan again, it’s unlikely Pecsi will be anything more than third choice for Liverpool in 2025-26 – although he is ready to learn from their current crop of keepers.

He told Hungarian media after completing his move: “I’ll try to do my best on and off the pitch and in six months or a year, I’ll reach a level where I can develop even further in another league on loan.”

The 20-year-old, who could play for Liverpool’s under-21s in 2025-26, added: “When we were thinking about a possible change of club with our family and management, we didn’t think about such a big step.

“But when this opportunity came up, I decided that I definitely wanted to try it, after that it will only be up to me what will come out of it.”

Liverpool exits

Trent Alexander-Arnold

To: Real Madrid

Fee: £8.4m

Position: Right-back

Age: 26

This one has been a bitter pill to swallow. Alexander-Arnold was a proud graduate of the Liverpool academy who ultimately progressed to the rank of vice-captain for the first team.

The right-back produced plenty of memorable moments across his 354 appearances for Liverpool, winning – among other honours – two Premier League titles and one Champions League.

But he entered the 2024-25 season as one of three key first-team players in the final year of their contracts. Eventually, while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new contracts to stay at Liverpool beyond 2025, Alexander-Arnold didn’t follow suit.

Instead, after running down his deal, Alexander-Arnold signed for Real Madrid. Originally intended to be a free transfer, Liverpool accepted a €10m fee to allow his next club to use him at the Club World Cup.

Realistically, the 26-year-old is worth a far higher value, but Liverpool were left in a situation they could do little about.

Alexander-Arnold has now taken on a new challenge in LaLiga, speaking fluent Spanish at his unveiling ceremony by Real Madrid.

The England international put pen to paper on a contract until 2031 in the Spanish capital.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher has left Liverpool for Brentford

To: Brentford

Fee: £12.5m

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 26

Those of a Liverpool persuasion were sorry to see Kelleher go too, but they could sympathise for his reasons for wanting to leave more than Alexander-Arnold’s.

Kelleher gave six years of service to Liverpool as a backup goalkeeper after progressing from the youth ranks. He made 46 appearances over his final two seasons as a Liverpool player.

But with Alisson still in his way and Mamardashvili arriving, the Republic of Ireland international became more convinced than ever that he needed to find regular football elsewhere.

Kelleher’s form for Liverpool when called upon proved he is worthy of such a chance. He was particularly pivotal towards Liverpool winning the EFL Cup in 2021-22 and 2023-24, for example.

Brentford won the race to sign Kelleher for an initial £12.5m, which could rise to £18m with add-ons. Due to the Bees’ sale of Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, Kelleher will have the assurances of being his new club’s no.1.

His contract at Brentford is due to last until 2030.

Jakub Ojrzynski

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 22

A lesser-known goalkeeper leaving Liverpool this summer is Ojrzynski, who joined in 2019 from Legia Warsaw for £200,000.

While the Polish player did once make it onto the bench for a Premier League match, he never made a senior debut for Liverpool.

Ojrzynski had loan spells with Caernarfon Town, Radomiak Radom, Den Bosch, Spartakos Kitiou (without receiving international clearance) and latterly Utsikens BK in the Swedish second tier before his release.

Dominic Corness

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

A former captain of Liverpool’s under-21s, Corness was on loan at Gillingham in League Two for the last few months of the 2024-25 season.

It was his second spell away from Liverpool after previously embarking on a loan move to Swiss side Yverdon Sport in 2023-24.

Corness only played six times for Gillingham and will now be available as a free agent.

Recce Trueman

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 20

Whiston-born Trueman was listed as a training goalkeeper by Liverpool for their under-18s.

A former Colwyn Bay loanee, Trueman has now been released, but his brother Ben – a midfielder – is still in Liverpool’s youth system.

Lee Jonas

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Having joined Liverpool’s academy system at the age of 12, defender Jonas’ journey through the youth ranks has come to an end.

Jonas featured across the defence for Liverpool’s under-21s last season but will now set out on a career elsewhere.

Louis Enahoro-Marcus

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 18

Enahoro-Marcus was scouted by Liverpool as an under-10 player and signed scholarship terms to play for the under-18s in 2023.

The 18-year-old often played at centre-back for that age group last season, before being let go by Liverpool.

Harry Evers

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 18

In the academy since under-14 level, Evers can play anywhere down the left-hand side, but hasn’t made it past the under-18 ranks with Liverpool.

He played 10 times in the U18 Premier League last season.

Jacob Poytress

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21

After three seasons of service in Liverpool’s academy, where he was – like Trueman – listed as a training goalkeeper, Poytress has arrived at the end of his time at the club.

He previously played in non-league for Bury and Stalybridge Celtic.

