All the ins and outs at Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are set for another massive summer as they aim to right their wrongs from their failed title defence and kickstart a new era under expected new boss Andoni Iraola.

Arne Slot won the Premier League in his debut season with Liverpool and they went on to back him with their biggest ever spend last summer. However, for various reasons, Liverpool are yet to really see the best of most of their additions from last year.

And after only finishing fifth this season, it’s become clear that Liverpool need to adjust their squad even more.

Slot paid the price and was sacked in May, set to be replaced by Iraola. Liverpool are now in the process of modifying their squad for their new regime.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Liverpool make this summer and every player leaving.

Liverpool signings

Jeremy Jacquet

From: Rennes

Fee: £55m

Position: Defender

Age: 20

Liverpool announced the signing of Jacquet in February after reaching an early agreement with Rennes for a summer move.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played much since after suffering an injury, but will be an important part of Liverpool’s defence in the long term.

Liverpool could pay Rennes another £5m in add-ons on top of the £55m transfer fee.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe

From: Austria Wien

Fee: £2.6m

Position: Defender

Age: 18

One for the future, Liverpool agreed to sign Ndukwe in January, but the move could only go through at the next opportunity after his 18th birthday in March.

The defender made his first-team debut for Austria Wien in May as a late substitute.

Liverpool exits

Mohamed Salah

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Forward

Age: 33

Salah’s exit from Liverpool marks the end of an era and represents quite the turn of events from the joy of him signing a new contract last year.

After playing a huge part in their title win, Salah was supposed to stay until 2027, but things turned sour around Christmas time and the situation never recovered.

It was announced in March that Salah would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Out of goodwill, he will be allowed to move on as a free agent.

Salah’s final record for Liverpool included 257 goals from 442 games. Despite how it ended, he goes out as a club legend.

Andy Robertson

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 32

One of Liverpool’s best ever value-for-money signings is leaving the club after nine years of service.

Robertson saw out the final season of his contract in full, despite having the chance to join Tottenham in January.

Spurs are believed to be among his suitors still, but Robertson’s next move has not yet been confirmed.

The Scotland captain made a total of 378 appearances for Liverpool after his £8m move from Hull City in 2017.

Ibrahima Konate

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 27

After a whole year of will-he-won’t-he over Konate’s chances of signing a new deal, the defender’s contract lapsed and his exit has been confirmed.

Konate spent five years at Liverpool after joining from RB Leipzig, making 183 appearances.

He was a regular starter during Slot’s reign after originally being bedded in patiently by Jurgen Klopp, and also encountering some injury issues.

“I am deeply saddened that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to all of you at the last game,” Konate posted on social media. “At that moment, I didn’t know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. I love you all and will carry Liverpool with me wherever I go.”

What we’re expecting at Liverpool

Replacing Salah will be the big question on everyone’s mind at Anfield. To fill the void, they could turn to someone like rising RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, but he won’t be easy to sign.

Some think Liverpool need an upgrade on the opposite wing too, but that would depend on Cody Gakpo’s future.

As for replacing Robertson, Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez last summer and are expected to welcome back Kostas Tsimikas after his loan spell at Roma.

At centre-back, the signing of Jacquet and upcoming recovery of Giovanni Leoni should account for Konate’s exit, but there might be space for another addition.

Elsewhere, Liverpool face a goalkeeping dilemma. There are persistent reports doubting Alisson Becker’s future at the club, which could leave them having to replace another legend if they aren’t convinced about Giorgi Mamardashvili yet.

Keep an eye on Liverpool’s midfield as well. Curtis Jones is entering the final year of his contract and Alexis Mac Allister’s future has also been called into question.