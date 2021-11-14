Liverpool doing ‘everything possible’ in mooted Barcelona deal Xavi wants

Liverpool are doing “everything possible” to prevent history from repeating itself through a Barcelona move new boss Xavi wants “at all costs”, per a report.

Barcelona have been a thorn in Liverpool’s side in the 21st century. Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez were both poached, though Coutinho’s dramatic drop in form since leaving Anfield meant his exit wasn’t the big loss it could have been.

Further back, the Spanish giant also signed Javier Mascherano from the Reds in 2010. His exit came in the same 12-month period as Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres’, ensuring the next few years at Anfield would be fallow ones.

In present days, the Reds are now a greater financial force. And given Barcelona’s well documented debt, the chances of prising away one of Liverpool’s elite stars appears slim.

Nonetheless, the Mirror (citing Spanish outlet El Nacional), claim Barcelona will give it their best shot regardless.

They state Barcelona are looking to capitalise on the contract uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward, 29, is in the final two years of his Reds contract. Salah has been simply sensational in the current campaign and is arguably in the form of his life. That has led former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson to theorise Salah could ‘do a Ronaldo’ and remain world class well into his thirties.

But at present, little progress has been made between Salah’s representatives and the club’s negotiators over fresh terms.

As such, Barcelona are sensing an opportunity and Xavi wants to sign Salah “at all costs”.

His reasoning – aside from the obvious of Salah’s elite talents – stems from wanting to keep pace with Real Madrid.

The article claims Los Blancos are ‘closing in’ on the free agent acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. Signing Salah would be a perfect response, though their financial woes mean they must wait until Salah is also a free agent in 2023.

Liverpool doing “everything possible”; more realistic target named

Predictably, Liverpool are extremely reluctant to let Salah go and they are doing “everything possible” to prevent his exit. The best way to do just that would seemingly be to hand the forward a bumper new contract.

Media reports have varied as to what Salah and his agent are seeking.

Weekly wage demands of between £350,000-£500,000-per-week have been speculated at by various outlets. But on current form, Liverpool’s hierarchy will have trouble arguing that Salah wouldn’t be worth every penny.

A more realistic target for Barcelona could be Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Sterling is struggling for minutes at present, and the Daily Mail recently reported he has asked Pep Guardiola to grant his request to leave in search of regular gametime.

If allowed to leave, a January loan deal with an option to buy further down the line has been touted.

