Liverpool have been advised to go all out for the signing of a “real deal” West Ham midfielder this summer, as Richard Hughes weighs up a move between four Premier League stars to bolster the Reds’ engine room.

The Merseyside giants are gearing up for another major rebuild this summer after Arne Slot recently described his side as coming towards the end of its cycle. Indeed, a season of underachievement at Anfield this term has suggested Liverpool are in bad need of fresh legs and upgrades.

While signing a replacement for the iconic Mohamed Salah is expected to take up a large chunk of the budget, Liverpool also want another option in the centre of defence, while there are also an increasing number of claims that the midfield also needs a fresh look.

When it comes to a new midfielder, Liverpool are expected to look within the Premier League, and Tottenham pair Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are just two of the names linked with a move.

However, the popular theory is that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is the main target, with any move for the four-times capped England international expected to cost in the region of £60m-plus.

Despite that, former Reds midfielder Jan Molby, who knows a thing or two about what makes a great midfielder, is advising Hughes and Slot to instead target West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, claiming the Portuguese is the real deal and is already on a par with elite PSG duo Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Speaking to Anfield Index, Molby said: “I think he’s exceptional, and I mean exceptional. That boy ain’t staying at West Ham, regardless of what happens.

“He’s got it all. He’s mobile. He’s technically very good. He reminds me a bit of the two Portuguese midfielders who run and dominate at PSG.

“This boy’s the real deal.”

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Liverpool have already met with Fernandes’ agent as price tag emerges

Liverpool, though, are not the only side linked with a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been one of the bright lights in a tough season at the London Stadium.

Now capped by his country, he has also been touted as a target for Manchester United, with those links solidified by Roy Keane recently naming Fernandes as the champion in a winner-stays-on feature for The Overlap, which saw the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Casemiro and Carlos Baleba knocked aside.

However, it may already be advantage Liverpool in any transfer race after it was claimed last week that Fernandes’ agents had already held a meeting with Hughes earlier this month.

And with an apparent £50m price on his head, he will surely end up leaving the London Stadium if the Hammers’ quest to retain their Premier League status ends in failure.

However, should the Hammers remain in the Premier League, then prising him away from the east London side will prove increasingly harder.

And having spoken to sources at the London Stadium, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has been told that all three of Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen are all viewed as integral to the club’s long-term plans, with the hierarchy determined to build around them rather than break up a trio that this summer.

Should survival be achieved, West Ham are prepared to fully back manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the transfer market and a key part of that strategy is retaining their most valuable assets rather than cashing in.

Liverpool, though, could well prove determined if the Hammers do suffer the drop.

Should Liverpool, however, ramp up their wish to sign Wharton from Palace, a journalist has revealed the secret weapon the Reds could hold in potential negotiations, thanks to a little-heralded deal struck last summer.

To further the Reds’ need, it was reported by a respected source on Wednesday evening that discussions between Liverpool and a key midfielder over a new deal are not progressing, with Real Madrid and potentially even Jurgen Klopp monitoring developments.

An intriguing summer lies ahead…