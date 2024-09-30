Exclusive: Alisson stance on Liverpool exit revealed amid Bayern Munich links, Mamardashvili signing

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will review his future at Anfield at the end of the current season, with sources indicating the goalkeeper’s mood following the signing of Giorgio Mamardashvili and amid strong transfer claims that he could depart for Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian international is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position in the world and a number of clubs would jump at the chance to bring him in.

Bayern Munich have been scouring the market for a new, world-class goalkeeper for some time as they look to bring in a new long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Alisson has all the characteristics that Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is looking for.

Contrary to reports, we understand that no concrete negotiations have been held with Liverpool or Alisson’s agents over a move, so there is only initial interest in him at this stage.

From Alisson’s point of view, sources say that Liverpool’s decision to sign Mamardashvili for around £30m has ‘frustrated’ him, despite what he told the media last month.

“We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can… I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think,” Alisson told The Times.

READ MORE: Former Everton player offers himself to Liverpool amid Arne Slot transfer claim

Alisson exit possible, Saudi switch off the cards – sources

TEAMtalk understands that there is a possibility that Alisson could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old’s main objective is to remain in top-level football and maintain his spot as Brazil’s first-choice keeper, ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

That is why Alisson refused to go to the Saudi Pro League over the summer and wants to stay in Europe until at least the 2026 World Cup.

An elite side like Bayern Munich would be a suitable destination for the Liverpool star, but only if they can guarantee him a consistent starting place.

Alisson is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and therefore, Arne Slot’s side would only consider a sale if a lucrative bid is made for his services.

But with Mamardashvili set to join up with the Reds’ first team at the start of next season, a big-money sale of Alisson could be considered.

Liverpool consider big-money striker swoop

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering a move for a new striker and they are one of the clubs interested in signing Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the former Coventry City man’s situation.

Gyokeres has an £85m release clause in his contract with Sporting CP and the Portuguese side are not willing to accept anything less for his sale.

Whether Liverpool are willing to splash out that much on a new striker remains to be seen. Their other priorities for 2025 include a new winger to replace Mo Salah, and a new centre-back to replace Virgil van Dijk – both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

IN FOCUS: Alisson vs Mamardashvili

Alisson made 28 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the 2023/24 season and kept eight clean sheets.

The Brazil international conceded 30 goals in the top-flight at a rate of 1.07 goals conceded per game.

In comparison, Mamardashvili kept 13 clean sheets in 37 La Liga appearances for Valencia in 2023/24.

The Georgia international conceded 41 goals in those 37 La Liga games at a similar rate of 1.1 goals conceded per game.

Mamardashvili and Alisson both averaged 2.9 saves per league game in 2023/24, although the former had a save percentage of 73.8% and Alisson’s save percentage was 73.4%.

Alisson comes out on top for pass success rate as he completed 85.1% of his passes last season and Mamardashvili had a pass success rate of just 46.9%.

The Liverpool No.1 also made more passes per game (35.6) than Mamardashvili (26.1), although Liverpool and Valencia do have different styles of play.

Mamardashvili was more dominant in the penalty area as he stopped 1.23 crosses per 90 league minutes and Alisson only stopped 0.46 crosses per 90 league minutes.

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…