Exclusive: Club pushing relentlessly to sign world-class Liverpool star; ex-Arsenal man falls down wish list

Al-Nassr are not in advanced talks to sign former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny, as has been claimed elsewhere, and are instead ready to go all out for Liverpool star Alisson, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Al-Nassr are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer. Their current shot-stopper, David Ospina – coincidentally another ex-Arsenal player – will soon leave on a free transfer and return to boyhood club Atletico Nacional in his native Colombia.

Ospina’s impending departure has seen Al-Nassr linked with several keepers from Europe as they try to elevate a squad which already includes world-renowned stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.

Several reports have suggested that Juventus’ Szczesny is in Al-Nassr’s sights. But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Saudi Pro League side do not intend to sign the Pole at this moment in time as he is not their main target.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024

It is incorrect that Szczesny is set to join Al-Nassr, as they have not even discussed terms with Juve yet.

Instead, TEAMtalk can reveal that Al-Nassr chiefs have identified Liverpool keeper Alisson as their No 1 target for the summer transfer window.

The Middle Eastern club will want until the end of Alisson’s Copa America campaign with Brazil before reigniting contact with his entourage.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 3 that Al-Nassr are planning to send Alisson a ‘monster contract offer’ to try and convince him to leave Liverpool, and that proposal will soon be issued.

Liverpool transfers: Al-Nassr want Alisson over Szczesny

As TEAMtalk has previously stated, the 31-year-old would prefer to stay in Europe and feature in the Champions League, which will in turn help him continue playing regularly for his country.

But until Al-Nassr receive a firm and definitive NO from Alisson, they will push hard to try and secure his signing in what would be a statement deal.

Should Alisson reject all of Al-Nassr’s advances, then this will force the hugely wealthy club to look at other solutions in goal. This is when Szczesny might return as a vital target.

READ MORE: Eight Liverpool transfer targets at 2024 Copa America as Arne Slot eyes influx of talent