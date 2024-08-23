Liverpool have not given up on trying to strengthen their midfield after missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but Juventus remain the favourites to sign a €60m-rated star.

Much has been made of the fact that Liverpool are yet to make a first-team signing, despite allowing a host of fringe players to leave the club.

Attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and centre-back Sepp van den Berg joined Brentford for more than £50m combined, midfielder Bobby Clarke signed for RB Leipzig in a £10m deal, defender Joel Matip is now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of last season and number six Thiago retired earlier this summer.

Moreover, just when they looked to have signed Spain star Zubimendi for a fee in the region of £50m, the midfielder decided to stay put at the La Liga outfit.

While many Reds fans will be concerned about the lack of additions, Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield, Arne Slot, has cut a calmer tone on the matter.

A week before the summer transfer window closes, the former Feyenoord boss said: “I trust the team. I’ve said before, I have inherited a very good team, with young players. We trust them a lot. They proved that they have earned our trust.”

His captain, Virgil van Dijk, seemed a bit more perturbed about the Reds’ failure to bring any new players through the door, however.

The Dutch defender said earlier this month: “Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go. But I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

While Slot is currently playing Ryan Gravenberch as a number six, as the Dutchman prefers him over the more experienced defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, Liverpool are still looking for a midfield addition.

Liverpool not giving up hope on transfer

Liverpool have long held an interest in Atalanta midfield maestro Teun Koopmeiners. The 26-year-old, who has scored 29 goals in 129 games for the Italian side, played a huge role in helping his team win last season’s Europa League, dispatching Klopp’s Reds along the way.

While Juventus are leading the charge to recruit the Netherlands international, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool remain interested in the 6ft player and have asked for new information about his situation.

Our sources can reveal that the former AZ Alkmaar ace has already agreed personal terms with Juve, but the Merseyside outfit have not given up hope of a transfer hijack.

Reds boss Slot – who coached Koopmeiners at AZ between 2019-20 – is a big admirer of the Netherlands international and considers him among the preferred names to reinforce their midfield.

Despite that, Koopmeiners – who notched 15 goals last term – would prefer to go to Juventus, something he has stated many times, and is pushing daily for this transfer to happen.

Atalanta, on the other hand, would like to keep him in the squad this season but if they do sell him – with the player valued at €60m (£50.8m) – the Serie A team would prefer to sell him abroad, rather than strengthening a direct league rival.

Moreover, Juventus want to spread paying the fee over several years and Atalanta are highly opposed to this. Atalanta want a significant portion of that money up front, which could open the door to Liverpool.