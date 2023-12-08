Liverpool add £50m-rated Marc Guehi to their list as Matip injury forces Klopp into January decision

Marc Guehi is again on the agenda for one of the Premier League’s leading lights as Joel Matip’s injury has meant Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements in January.

Crystal Palace are set to undergo some big changes over the next few months with manager Roy Hodgson under serious pressure and interest high in a number of their players. One player in particular has garnered attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest sides. Marc Guehi has been excellent for the London outfit and is in line for a big move in 2024.

Chelsea do have a strong interest in the defender and would be keen to open a conversation about his availability, but they now face competition from a major rival who are in need of a defender.

Liverpool have added the England international to their list and would also be interested in holding talks.

The injury to Joel Matip has forced the need for defensive reinforcements up the list at Anfield and they will now try to replace him in the upcoming window as they look to continue their charge for the Premier League crown.

The Reds were keen to add home-grown talent in the summer; that remains a key point for them in the next few weeks and Guehi fits the bill.

Palace are adamant they will not sell their star centre-back in January; they want to wait until after the upcoming European Championship to make a decision.

Guehi willing to wait beyond Euro 2024

Guehi is keen to be a big part of England’s campaign and game time for the remainder of the season is forefront in his mind when making any decision. He would be willing to wait until the summer of 2024 if it meant keeping himself in line for the England Euro 2024 squad.

Palace value Guehi at around £50million and would try to get a high fee for the player as they have him contracted until 2026. Some sources claim Chelsea have a clause to be able to match any bid made as part of the deal to sell their product to Palace for £18million in 2021.

Despite the stance of Palace there is good reason to keep an eye on Guehi over the January transfer window as interest picks up over his signature.

The management situation could also play into the 23-year-old’s final choice as Hodgson could lose his job if he tastes defeat against Liverpool this weekend.

