Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to see out his contract and leave the Reds as a free agent at the end of the season, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Merseyside club have entered a new era under boss Arne Slot, who has got off to a good start at Anfield barring Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has previously hinted that he is working on tying Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts, with their current deals set to expire next summer.

But sources close to Liverpool say that there is an ‘expectation’ that this will be Salah’s final season at Anfield. It’s understood that the Egyptian international is likely to make the long-awaited move to the Saudi Pro League next term.

The SPL’s chief negotiators have been clear that they want Salah to become the face of their project and are prepared to make him one of the highest-paid players in footballing history.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad for Salah in the summer of 2023. We can confirm that the interest from the SPL remains and there is a confidence that a deal will be struck at the end of the season.

Salah has held tentative talks with Liverpool over a new deal but the feeling is that an extension will not be signed. The forward would recoup a higher wage if he joined a Saudi club on a free transfer as well as a large signing-on fee.

Mo Salah is unlikely to sign new Liverpool deal

Salah himself has hinted that this could be his final season with Liverpool.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I’ve said ‘OK, I’ll play my last season and in the end, we’ll see,” he said at the start of September.

We understand that contract discussions have now taken place and while a new deal is not impossible, it is unlikely at this stage.

Salah, 32, is one of the best wingers in world football and has been key to Liverpool’s success since joining the club from Roma in 2017. The transfer was worth £43m and Salah has proven to be worth every penny.

Liverpool could end up kicking themselves for rejecting Al-Ittihad’s £150m bid for Salah if they do lose him on a free transfer. Al-Ittihad remains the most likely destination for the winger as they have put the most work into signing him.

Salah could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia, who are trying to build the best league in the world. Although, there is a long way to go before they are competing with the likes of the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold is still a top Real Madrid target

Alexander-Arnold has also been heavily linked with moves away from Liverpool amid the uncertainty surrounding his contract.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with the right-back’s agents as they plan a swoop for him in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold, however, is very happy at Liverpool and unlike Salah, he will likely sign an extension rather than leave on a Bosman deal.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, Alexander-Arnold appeared to suggest he is loving life with Liverpool and is “excited” about Slot’s vision for the Reds.

“For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Having spoken to the manager, I was excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”

