Kaoru Mitoma is expected to leave Brighton this summer and Premier League rivals Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the talented winger, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Seagulls have had a somewhat disappointing campaign and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, so they could miss out on European football next season.

Qualification for Europe will be imperative for Brighton if they want to keep their star names. Mitoma certainly fits into that category and he is generating serious interest.

The 27-year-old was subject of bids from Saudi club Al-Nassr in January, who launched offers worth £54m and £61m. Both bids were unsuccessful, but sources say Mitoma was interested in the move.

Al-Nassr have kept in contact with Mitoma’s representatives and they may try again to sign him this summer, but will face competition from elite European sides.

TEAMtalk can report that Liverpool hold long-term interest in the Japan international. Brighton are aware of the growing interest and will demand a big fee for his services.

Mitoma is under contract with Brighton until 2027 so the club are in a relatively strong negotiating position. He has notched eight goals and three assists this season and is undoubtedly one of Fabian Hurzeler’s most important players.

Brighton will consider big Kaoru Mitoma sale – sources

Brighton’s valuation could be an obstacle for Liverpool if they choose to move for Mitoma this summer. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton will demand £80m for the dynamic forward.

A big summer is on the horizon for Liverpool and they do have money to spend as they look to back Arne Slot with reinforcements all over the pitch.

The Reds are one of several sides keen on Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who could cost over £150m. This means all other deals must be carefully considered before making an approach.

Liverpool would also not be able to match the wages that Saudi clubs would be able to offer Mitoma, which could make things difficult if Al-Nassr do reignite their interest.

The winger is coming to the last two years of his contract and Brighton like to focus on younger talent who they can sell for profit. They are therefore unlikely to extend his deal in the coming months and may be willing to cash in if a big bid is lodged this summer.

Mitoma generally plays on the left flank and could therefore compete with the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for a starting spot at Anfield, while Mo Salah, who has just signed a new contract, is nailed on as a starter on the right side.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Diaz’s future, who is a target for LaLiga giants Barcelona and other top European sides.

