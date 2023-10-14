Exclusive: Liverpool to tee up fifth midfield signing before January window opens

Liverpool have another card to play in their midfield overhaul and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Andre Trindade is very much on their radar to help further bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in January.

The Brazil international was the subject of strong interest from Liverpool in the summer, but his club Fluminense made it clear they were not looking to sell due to their participation in the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense were in the early rounds of the knockout stages at that time and with Andre’s help, have since gone on to qualify for the final. They’ll square off against Argentine giant Boca Juniors on November 4.

However, Liverpool have maintained a watching brief on Andre who is expected to be given the green light to leave in the winter window.

Now, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the expectation is Liverpool will try and tee up a deal before the January window opens.

A well-placed source told me: “Liverpool like Andre a lot.

“Despite their upheaval in the summer window they still feel they need something in that holding role in midfield and Andre could very well be that man.”

Andre the final piece of the puzzle?

Liverpool signed four new midfielders over the summer, though of the quartet, only Wataru Endo is an out-and-out holding midfielder.

However, the Japan international is by far the least high profile of the new faces and has rarely got a look-in from the start so far.

The Reds have cash to splash as evidenced by their failed pursuit of Moises Caicedo. Liverpool saw a whopping £110m bid accepted by Brighton, though were trumped by Chelsea’s £115m effort when Caicedo made it clear his heart was set on Stamford Bridge.

Andre operates primarily in the defensive midfield role and despite being 22 years of age, is already vastly experienced.

Indeed, the combative midfielder has over 150 first team appearances to his name for Fluminense and earned his first cap for Brazil earlier in 2023.

There is understood to be a release clause embedded in Andre’s contract at Fluminense, though it’s as yet unclear what number it’s set at.

