Exclusive: Liverpool to swoop for Arsenal star’s brother in stunning Arne Slot reunion

Liverpool’s desire to sign a new midfielder has been well documented and they could be set for a breakthrough as they target Feynoord’s Quinten Timber.

Arne Slot has wanted to refresh his midfield options since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but failed in a bid to lure Real Sociedad and Spain man Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.

Liverpool were interested in Timber – the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien – in April when Slot took over, leaving Feyenoord where the 22-year-old was a key player for him.

Slot is a huge fan of Timber and his ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield is something that makes him an attractive option.

Tentative discussions took place but didn’t come to anything, with Feyenoord standing firm on as Liverpool pursued Zubimendi. He remains on their shortlist but interest is high from other clubs and the Reds want to avoid a bidding war.

Liverpool also believe Feyenoord’s stance will soften with just under two years remaining on Timber’s contract at De Kuip.

For that reason, they will likely wait until the summer to act on a potential deal, though it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that they could swoop in January.

Zubimendi remains a key Liverpool target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Zubimendi remains a key target at Anfield, and expects there to be more developments in their pursuit of the Euro 2024 winner.

“Slot says it’s time to move on from Zubimendi because he didn’t join. [Liverpool] are very happy with the players they have, especially Ryan Gravenberch who is doing fantastic… great impact for the new manager.

“[Liverpool] tried in the summer [to buy Zubimendi] in every way, including sending [Stefan] Bajcetic on loan and they were prepared to pay the release clause, but the player wanted to stay at Real Sociedad”, Romano continued,

“Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool because the board, the directors, the manager approved Zubimendi as a target.”

The Reds’ only major summer signing was Federico Chiesa from Juventus, but he has only made one Premier League appearance to date.

Stunning Rodrygo bid prepared?

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have ‘opened the door’ for Liverpool to sign Brazilian winger Rodrygo but warned the Reds will need to break the bank to sign him.

Competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu is extremely high since Kylian Mbappe joined the club, with the likes of Arda Guler and Endrick looking to break into the team too.

Liverpool could be in the position to sign a new forward next summer with Mohamed Salah’s contract running out at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Reds are keen to open talks with Luis Diaz over a new contract at Anfield.

There were reports in the summer linking the Colombia ace with both Manchester City and Barcelona, but he is seen as a key player in the future under Slot.

Players and managers who reunited at Liverpool

By Samuel Bannister

Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp resisted the opportunity to ever reunite with one of his former Borussia Dortmund players at Anfield, but previous managers have linked up with some of their former pupils.

For example, Brendan Rodgers brought Joe Allen with him from Swansea City in 2012. The midfielder was named Liverpool’s Player of the Month at the first time of asking, but injuries would overshadow his four-year spell on Merseyside.

Allen was not the only former Swansea player Rodgers signed, since he also brought in Fabio Borini, who he had helped develop in the Chelsea academy and then led in a loan spell that saw the Italian score six goals in nine Championship games. However, Borini only scored three times for Liverpool.

Back in 2010, in a situation similar to the Rodgers and Allen double move, new Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson signed Paul Konchesky from Fulham, the club he had also just left. Things did not go well for the left-back, though, and like Hodgson he only lasted half a season at Liverpool.

Finally for the 21st Century, there were three examples in the Rafael Benitez era of players reuniting with their former manager. The first was Luis Garcia, who had previously been loaned to Benitez’s Tenerife by Barcelona and scored 16 goals to inspire a promotion to LaLiga. Garcia joined Liverpool in Benitez’s first summer in charge and played a major part in their subsequent Champions League triumph.

The other two players Benitez reunited with at Liverpool were both from his former Valencia cohort: Mauricio Pellegrino in 2005 and Fabio Aurelio in 2006, who became the first Argentine and first Brazilian player respectively to represent the Reds.

Pellegrino only lasted six months, but Aurelio – who upon his arrival enthused that the best moments in his career before had been his title wins under Benitez – spent six seasons at Anfield.