‘Monster’ Mo Salah bid coming as Liverpool ace tops club’s shortlist regardless of new manager

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are preparing another huge offer to try and sign Mo Salah from Liverpool, while two other top wingers are also on the club’s shortlist, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Al-Ittihad have decided to make any decisions on possible transfer moves this summer only after choosing who will be the new manager for next season. Marcelo Gallardo – who is expected to leave – still has to resolve some contractual aspects and as things stand their pursuit of a new coach is progressing slowly.

However, there is one exception to that rule. Club chiefs are proceeding independently in their search for an elite new winger. Al-Ittihad have drawn up a three-man shortlist to bolster their attack and includes Liverpool talisman Salah, the No 1 target, Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min, the backup option, and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, the final alternative.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Al-Ittihad are planning to make a new ‘monster’ attempt for Salah. The Egyptian was courted by the Saudi club for large parts of last year but ultimately remained at Liverpool.

DON’T MISS – Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Al-Ittihad still consider him the main target and believe that the change of manager, from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, might help facilitate Salah’s possible transfer.

Despite Al-Ittihad drawing up a massive proposal for Salah, TEAMtalk can reveal that their move for the 32-year-old is not going at the pace those involved with the club would like.

Amid uncertainty surrounding a move for Salah, Al-Ittihad have started to evaluate potential alternatives, and South Korean ace Son is rising up their wish list.

Son has also been looked at by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with his Tottenham contract expiring in June 2025. But Spurs are optimistic about extending his deal.

Liverpool transfers: Salah on Al-Ittihad’s wish list

Al-Ittihad have yet to make official contact with Son. But if the discussions for Salah do not speed up, then sources state that Al-Ittihad will enter negotiations with Son to find out if he would be open to moving to the Middle East.

Chiesa is last on the club’s shortlist and is considered the most affordable option. His future will be decided after Euro 2024 and his preference is to stay at Juventus.

But Chiesa and Juve still have not reached an agreement on a new contract, which has forced the Italy star to start looking around.

Al-Ittihad appreciate Chiesa a lot and will swoop for him if they fail to land Salah or Son. But competition for Chiesa will arise from Roma – who have already approached his agent – Napoli and several other European clubs.

READ MORE – The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered