Real Madrid are planning a move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025 – but luring him away from Anfield won’t be easy, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The LaLiga giants are in the process of building another Galacticos squad and have recently added one of the world’s best attacking players in Kylian Mbappe.

Players around the world are aware of their plan to once again dominate Europe and some of the best talent in the world could join up in the next few years.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool right-back Alexander Arnold is ‘loved’ by Real Madrid and they have made it clear that they have been looking to bring him to the Bernabeu ‘for several years.’

We understand that Madrid could launch a move for the England international in the summer of 2025 and they believe his friendship with Jude Bellingham strengthens their position.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of this season and the Reds are doing all they can to tie him down to an extension.

As things stand, Alexander-Arnold will be able to hold talks with foreign clubs in January over a pre-contract agreement ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold’s agents at PLG Group and have made their intentions clear that they want to bring him to Spain.

Real Madrid won’t give up on Alexander-Arnold

TEAMtalk understands that Alexander-Arnold is happy with Liverpool and is fully focused on helping Arne Slot begin his reign at Anfield with success.

Liverpool are prepared to make him one of the highest players at the club to tie down his long-term future.

However, the longer a new deal remains unsigned, the speculation surrounding the dynamic defender will only increase.

Player agency PLG have a number of big stars on their list including Jarrod Bowen, Andrew Robertson and Aaron Hickey, so they are very busy as a number of their players are targets for major sides.

Alexander-Arnold is no doubt the jewel in their crown, though, and they would be able to demand huge fees should he move as a free agent.

Real Madrid will continue to keep tabs and hold conversations with Alexander-Arnold’s representatives with the view to making him their next big superstar.

Report: Trent has already rejected one contract offer

Reports suggest that Alexander-Arnold has already turned down one contract offer from Liverpool but the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes hasn’t given up hope of tying him down to fresh terms.

Vital Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also entered the final year of their respective contracts and Hughes is working on new packages for them, too.

Alexander-Arnold is considerably younger than them though and would perhaps be the biggest loss should he move to Real Madrid next season.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool are able to convince Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract in January and prevent Real Madrid from opening talks with him over a Bosman deal.

