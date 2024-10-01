Exclusive: Liverpool confident Alexander-Arnold will sign bumper new deal to thwart Real Madrid, Man City

Liverpool are ready to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a lucrative new contract to stop him from leaving for either Real Madrid or Manchester City on a free transfer next summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have had a busy summer with the arrival of a new manager and big changes behind the scenes. You would not know the club has had a huge change on the pitch as they are performing superbly and find themselves well within the Premier League title race alongside Manchester City and Arsenal.

They do have other issues to solve and one of the most pressing is the contract situations of some of their most important players. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both in the last years of their deals and England ace Alexander-Arnold is also coming into the final months of his contract.

The speculation around the right-back is rife due to the level of interest in his services and Liverpool fans are desperate to see him put pen to paper on a new deal. Sources have now provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on his situation.

A new deal is set to be offered and despite the interest of Real Madrid and English rivals Man City there is a calm confidence at Anfield that the 25-year-old will stay. The contract that will be offered will be a huge bump in pay for Alexander-Arnold and bring him in line with Salah, the club’s top earner.

Once Salah leaves the club, which is possible in the summer of 2025, the new contract for the England international would make him the highest paid player at the club. The hope is also that he signs until 2030 on a new six-year deal.

Madrid hold serious interest and want to add him to the list of elite stars currently wearing the famous white jersey. Alexander-Arnold also has a great relationship with Jude Bellingham and Madrid sources say this will be used by the club in potential negotiations.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Alexander-Arnold is ‘loved’ by Madrid and they have made it clear that they have been looking to bring him to the Bernabeu ‘for several years’.

As things stand, Alexander-Arnold will be able to hold talks with foreign clubs in January over a pre-contract agreement ahead of a potential free transfer next summer. But Liverpool are working hard to prevent any kind of damaging exit.

Liverpool to prevent stunning Real Madrid deal

Madrid have identified Alexander-Arnold as their dream successor to club hero Dani Carvajal at right-back, but Liverpool are fighting hard to prevent any move from happening.

Should Madrid miss out on the Liverpool academy graduate, then the Spanish press have named Manchester United star Diogo Dalot as an alternative signing.

Another potential option is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. Coincidentally, Liverpool have earmarked Frimpong as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold in case their contract talks are unsuccessful.

Liverpool tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new long-term contract would provide everyone around the club a massive boost.

As he is a local lad who supports the Reds, there is good reason to suggest that his departure would be more hurtful than either Salah or Van Dijk leaving.

Plus, given Alexander-Arnold’s age, he still has his prime years ahead of him, unlike Salah and Van Dijk.

The full-back, who can also shine in midfield, has been a revelation for Liverpool since making his senior debut in 2016.

Alexander-Arnold, alongside Andy Robertson, has revolutionised how full-backs can get involved in attacking moves. He has amassed an exceptional record of 19 goals and 83 assists in 317 appearances for Liverpool so far.

Anfield round-up: Owen advises TAA, Klopp update

Alexander-Arnold extending his terms with Liverpool would see the assist king go against the advice of Michael Owen, who swapped Anfield for Madrid in August 2004.

“The only other great experience that I could see for Trent is to play for Real Madrid,” Owen told Liverpool.com. “That’s nothing to do with liking a team, supporting a team, whatever, that’s just, do you want that life experience or are you happy playing for Liverpool all your life and it’s not a bad choice is it? I mean, what a lovely position to be in if that was the case.”

“I don’t know about the grass being greener. Fans think that they possibly own certain players and all the rest of it,” the pundit added.

“But as a person going through life, sometimes somebody wants a different experience in life and it’s only a short career. I don’t think necessarily everybody always moves because they think it will be better elsewhere but to have an experience in life.”

Meanwhile, the Italian media claim that Inter Milan are eyeing a sensational move for Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp in case current head coach Simone Inzaghi departs.

Man Utd have put Inzaghi on their shortlist amid growing pressure on Erik ten Hag. If Inzaghi heads to Old Trafford, then Inter chiefs will try to tempt Klopp back into management by joining them.

Inter know it will be a daring move though and are also considering Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone as an alternative.

Alexander-Arnold set for big pay rise