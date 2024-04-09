Sources: Ruben Amorim says YES to Liverpool job as details around Sporting exit are revealed

Liverpool have struck a verbal agreement with Ruben Amorim for him to take over at the end of the season and replace the departing Jurgen Klopp, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Portuguese manager is seen as one of the world’s top talents and has had approaches from multiple clubs over the last year. But rival teams have been left disappointed, as there is now an agreement in principle for the coach to take the reigns at Anfield this summer.

A three-year-deal has been agreed between Liverpool and Amorim. This is the same length of contract the Reds were willing to offer Xabi Alonso, should he have decided to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

When it became clear Alonso was not willing to leave his post in the Bundesliga, efforts turned to Amorim, who became the key candidate for the role.

Conversations have been ramped up over the last few weeks and all is now verbally agreed for the 39-year-old to move to the Premier League in the summer.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday (Monday) that Sporting players and staff had expected Amorim to depart the club at the end of the season, and the move is now on the verge of being completed.

DON’T MISS – Seven Primeira Liga players Ruben Amorim could sign for Liverpool amid manager rumours: Inacio, Neves…

Sources indicate that Chelsea also pushed to snare Amorim amid uncertainty over current boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Amorim was not sold on the idea of working within the current setup at Chelsea, as he only wanted to leave Sporting for the perfect project.

Liverpool win race for Ruben Amorim

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding how much Liverpool will pay to bring Amorim in. Previously, it has been claimed that Liverpool will have to pay a huge €20million (£17m) for the managerial capture.

But as per Fabrizio Romano, Sporting will actually allow Amorim to leave for an elite club – such as Liverpool – for a reduced fee of €10m (£8.5m).

Tottenham star Pedro Porro, who played under Amorim at Sporting, has already explained why the coach can become a big success on Merseyside.

“Everyone knows what a good coach he is, he does things very well, he’s a great coach,” the full-back said recently. “I wish him all the best and have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Amorim has the opportunity to leave Sporting on a high, as they sit top of the Primeira Liga table and are also through to the final of the Portuguese Cup.

READ MORE – Ruben Amorim: Three positions Liverpool need to strengthen for their potential next manager