Arne Slot wants Liverpool to sign a new midfielder and centre-back

Liverpool are still yet to make a summer signing but TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that they are targeting a new centre-back and midfielder before the window closes.

The Reds are expected to announce the arrival of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili imminently, but he will likely be loaned straight back to the Spanish side.

Arne Slot wants reinforcements at the back and in the middle of the park and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal the names at the top of Liverpool’s shortlist.

In terms of a new centre-back, we understand that Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio is one player Liverpool could make a move for in the final days of the window.

The 23-year-old has interest from several top clubs across Europe and has a €60m (approx. £50.8m) release clause in his contract.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who remains a top target for Newcastle, has also been discussed as an option by the Reds’ hierarchy in the last few days.

Newcastle have seen four bids rejected for Guehi so far and Palace are holding out for around £70m for the England international.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is also on Liverpool’s shortlist. Reports from Germany suggest that it would take around £50m to sign the Ecuadorian international, with Tottenham also linked with him.

Arne Slot is a big admirer of all three of those players and is keen to see a new defender join Liverpool in the coming days.

Liverpool have three key midfield targets; face Italian competition

Liverpool’s late pursuit of a new centre-back comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Joe Gomez, who, per TEAMtalk sources, the Reds are ‘totally open’ to letting go.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have both enquired about signing Gomez and for this reason, it cannot be ruled out that Liverpool could make a move for one of the defenders on their shortlist.

At the moment, however, there have been no ‘concrete steps’ taken by Aston Villa towards Gomez, while Newcastle remain focused on Guehi.

Although Slot believes that his current squad is capable of challenging Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title, TEAMtalk sources say that a new addition in midfield cannot be ruled out.

The Dutch coach isn’t completely convinced by the likes of Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo and wants more competition for the duo.

TEAMtalk understands that Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber – twin brother of Arsenal star Jurrien Timber – is one of the player’s Liverpool are interested in.

Borussia Monchengladbach centre-mid Manu Kone is also on Liverpool’s shortlist. The Reds face competition from AC Milan for both of those midfield targets, however.

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners is also admired greatly by Liverpool but the Dutch international only wants to join Juventus this summer and no other options, including Liverpool, are considered suitable by him.

