Exclusive: Liverpool ‘would love’ to sign Kylian Mbappe in gigantic deal, but Mo Salah must be sacrificed

The sale of Mohamed Salah next summer could open the door for Liverpool to land Kylian Mbappe but they face a tough contest to beat Real Madrid to his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kylian Mbappe is regarded as the best footballer on the planet and there is a race brewing to sign the forward when he walks out of the door of Paris Saint-Germain next summer. The striker is out of contract and has told the French side he is keen to leave, with many expecting him to move to Real Madrid.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of clubs are considering a swoop for him, including Premier League giants Liverpool, who would love to add a new world-class player like Mbappe to their attack. It would require a serious investment to try to land him, but that opportunity may arise in the summer.

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s biggest star, and the Egyptian is in superb form again this season, sitting second in the Premier League top scorers’ table with 10 goals.

He remains, however, the biggest target for the Saudi Pro League and they are determined to bring him in as their new poster boy next summer.

Al-Ittihad were willing to pay up to £200million for the winger in the summer but Liverpool flatly rejected any proposals for their star man, including a £150m bid from the Saudi side. They were unwilling to sell but that could change in 2024.

A similar fee would likely be needed and that would allow the Anfield side to offer Mbappe a deal that would blow their wage structure, and the pillars for usual business, out of the water. The Frenchman earns a staggering £65m per year at PSG and any interested club would need to fork out similar sums to land him.

Door opens for Liverpool swoop

PSG became upset with the 24-year-old when it emerged that he and Real Madrid had a verbal agreement in place for him to join at the end of the current campaign. This left them clashing with the player and his camp during contract renewal talks and he is now set to leave for free.

The thought of one of the world’s best talents leaving for nothing was unthinkable to PSG but the club’s Qatari owners drew the line under talks and told Mbappe and his agents he is welcome to leave. They have decided that the football club comes before any player.

This has left many teams on high alert, with sources expecting Real Madrid to finalise a deal and bring in their dream target. But there is an opportunity for others, such as Liverpool, to make a bid of their own in the coming months.

