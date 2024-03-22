Exit-bound Liverpool star targeted by two Euro giants as Reds eye Serie A maestro to replace him

Liverpool midfielder Thiago is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and reports suggest he may get one more chance at a top European club.

The 32-year-old has suffered with constant injuries recently and has played just five minutes of Premier League football this term.

His contract is set to expire in June and Liverpool have already decided against renewing it. As a result, the Reds will likely look to bring in another new midfielder to replace him in the summer.

A switch to Saudi Arabia seemed to be the most likely outcome for Thiago, but reports suggest that two Serie A giants are now considering a move for him.

Outlets from Spain have claimed that Inter Milan and Juventus are “evaluating the possibility of signing Thiago to reinforce their midfield lines.”

The fact that Thiago will be available on a free transfer is appealing to the duo and they may take a punt on him despite his injury woes.

Teun Koopmeiners could replace Thiago at Liverpool

After playing with Barcelona in Spain, Bayern Munich in Germany and Liverpool in England, a switch to a top Italian team could be the perfect ending to Thiago’s career in European football.

The midfielder signed for the Merseyside giants in 2020 and has made 98 appearances for the club, helping them to lift two trophies in the process.

Thiago is certainly a top player on his day so it will be interesting to see if he can regain his fitness before the end of the season, although it’s likely he’s already played his last game for Liverpool.

Liverpool have several midfielders on their shortlist as they eye a replacement for the outgoing Spaniard.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, one player they admire – who is ironically another target for Juventus – is Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutch international certainly has the quality to succeed at Anfield having scored an impressive 10 goals in 25 Serie A appearances so far this season.

Koopmeiners generally plays as an attacking midfielder and can also do a job on either wing, so could provide cover in several areas for Liverpool.

The Reds are also keen on Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, but he would be a much more expensive addition given he has a release clause of €120m.

What’s certain, though, is that Thiago is on his way out and Inter and Juventus are both poised to make their move.

