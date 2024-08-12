Exit of ‘great’ Liverpool star announced, as top Newcastle target urged to join Reds

Brentford have announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool, while a player Newcastle United are desperate to land has been told to head to Anfield this summer.

Carvalho impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign but it soon emerged that he would likely leave Merseyside during the current transfer window, either on loan or via a permanent move. Southampton swiftly moved into pole position for the attacking midfielder and launched a £15million bid for his services, though this was rejected as it did not meet Liverpool’s demands.

There was talk of a second, improved offer from Southampton, but they were ultimately beaten to the punch.

Brentford burst into the race and soon managed to strike an agreement for Carvalho’s capture. On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano stated that Brentford would pay Liverpool an initial £20m for the Portuguese, while the deal could rise to £27.5m through bonus payments.

Romano added that Liverpool had included a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause in the deal, while Carvalho was said to be ‘excited’ about making the transfer a reality.

Brentford have now confirmed the statement signing of Carvalho. The playmaker has penned a five-year contract with Brentford which includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Bees manager Thomas Frank reacted to the transfer by telling club media: “Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His best position is probably as a No 10 or coming in from the left.

“Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances. He’s a type of player that we don’t have many of in the squad so he will add that something extra for us.

“His ability and mentality to work hard in the pressure is also very, very good. That’s along with him ticking all the boxes from a cultural perspective and being the right character. So we’re very pleased to see him come in and push the team forward.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, said goodbye to Carvalho in a statement. It ended: ‘Everyone at LFC would like to wish Fabio the very best of luck for the future.’

Liverpool have made a profit on the 21-year-old, having originally paid Fulham £5m for him in July 2022. Fulham are due a portion of the £20m fee as they included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal which took Carvalho to Liverpool.

Carvalho will now look to force his way into Frank’s starting eleven, having struggled to make a big impact for Liverpool and resultantly being shipped out on loan to RB Leipzig and then Hull City.

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has told Eagles star Marc Guehi to sign for Liverpool over Newcastle this summer.

Liverpool have registered their interest in the centre-back, but it is Newcastle who are closest to snaring him. The Magpies are in concrete talks with Palace after submitting a new offer for Guehi earlier on Monday.

When asked about Guehi and Palace’s situation, Jordan said on talkSPORT: “If you’re Palace, the more competitive tension you have, the more revenue you get from the deal. As a Palace fan, irrespective of being a former owner, I couldn’t care less where he goes – as long as it’s not Brighton! As long as I get the maximum amount of economic return from it.

“If the player wants to go and I’m commercially obligated to let him go then, whoever it is, if you’re going to choose between Liverpool and Newcastle, with due respect, you’re going to choose Liverpool.”

