Liverpool exodus after Klopp accelerates with fourth star wanted by multiple Prem rivals

Liverpool have been warned that an increasing number of players could follow Jurgen Klopp out of the exit door this summer, with Curtis Jones reportedly being pursued by several English rivals.

Liverpool are heading into a period of uncertainty after Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The 56-year-old is likely to take charge of the German national team next, though he is prioritising a year out from the game first.

Liverpool are interested in some hugely impressive managers as they look to replace Klopp, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. Although, it is not guaranteed that Klopp’s successor will win any silverware, as the former Borussia Dortmund boss is an incredibly tough act to follow.

There have been rumours integral trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold might leave Liverpool at the same time as Klopp, as all of their contracts are due to expire in June 2025.

Things have just gotten worse for Liverpool, as Jones is now being tipped to depart as well. According to Sami Mokbel, the Daily Mail’s chief football reporter, numerous Premier League teams are looking to ‘take advantage’ of Liverpool by capturing the central midfielder.

“Curtis Jones heading into the summer. Again, another really very good player, but his performances are catching the attention of a number of clubs I’m told,” Mokbel said.

DON’T MISS – Next Liverpool manager: Roberto De Zerbi drops future tease and names the man ‘perfect’ for the job

“He’s at Liverpool… his hometown club. I don’t know his contractual situation off the top of my head [expires in June 2027], but he’s attracting interest from a number of clubs and from English clubs, some clubs in the South.

“But again, he is a player who will probably be central to Liverpool’s future when Jurgen Klopp goes.

Teams to ‘take advantage’ of Liverpool uncertainty

“But I think if there’s any sense that he is available or obtainable, I think there’ll be some clubs who would and take advantage of that situation.”

Fellow journalist Ian Ladyman, who was appearing on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast alongside Mokbel, urged Liverpool to reject all bids for the 23-year-old.

“That’s really interesting, [there being] lots of interest from big London clubs. You can probably work out who they are,” he added.

“If I was Liverpool, regardless of what’s happening with Jurgen Klopp, I would wrap that boy up in cotton wool.

“I would throw money at his feet, buy him a house, give him a new car, send him on a holiday, do whatever he wants, keep him at Anfield, he’s a top player.”

READ MORE: Mo Salah to form sensational partnership with world-class ace when leaving Liverpool, as Al-Ittihad braced for snub