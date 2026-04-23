A specific transfer multiple sources confirmed Liverpool were looking into making is no longer a priority, with Arne Slot expected to make do with what he’s got in the position next season.

The list of positions that have been a concern for Liverpool this season is longer than the ones that haven’t. In most cases, it’s a combination of players suffering drop-offs in form and injuries that have conspired to torpedo Liverpool’s campaign.

Perhaps the position that has caused Arne Slot the greatest grief is right-back, with Liverpool’s first season without Trent Alexander-Arnold devolving into the stuff of nightmares on that side of the defence.

The Reds entered the campaign with Jeremie Frimpong battling with Conor Bradley for starts. Joe Gomez is no stranger to deputising at right-back when required, while Wataru Endo is a serviceable if not spectacular option if absolutely desperate.

All four of those players have spent massive chunks of the season injured. As such, it’s been attacking midfielders, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, who’ve come to the rescue.

Liverpool’s issues in the position won’t subside any time soon given Bradley’s knee surgery has ruled him out for a sizeable chunk of next season too.

Accordingly, Liverpool have looked into signing a new right-back over the summer, with moves for Dutch pair, Denzel Dumfries and Lustahrel Geertruida, both explored.

But according to the latest from The Athletic, Liverpool are no longer placing any great emphasis on adding a right-back.

Their reporter, Gregg Evans, wrote: ‘Signing another right-back isn’t seen as a priority.’

Offering insight as to why, the reporter strongly suggested the Reds believe numerous other areas of the squad require more immediate attention.

Liverpool to make signings in positions of greater concern

A new full-back could arrive, but on the left side with Andy Robertson leaving via free agency. TEAMtalk understands RB Leipzig’s David Raum is a target.

At least one and more probably two new wingers are on the agenda. Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free and Federico Chiesa is expected to go.

Liverpool are shopping in Leipzig once more, with Yan Diomande the top target. The Ivorian is ready to say YES to joining Liverpool, with all eyes on how club-to-club negotiations fare.

Leipzig are now demanding in excess of €100m, but that is not deterring Liverpool.

A new goalkeeper will be required if Alisson Becker is sold to Juventus. Alisson has just agreed personal terms with Juve.

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Alexis Mac Allister isn’t as safe as you might think at Anfield, while Curtis Jones is open to leaving and joining a club where he’ll play regularly. Aston Villa are circling.

If either midfielder does depart, a new man in the middle must be bought.

There’s also the conundrum of what to do in the striker position with Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles tear ruling him out for the remainder of 2026.

Given Liverpool are locked in to being without Ekitike for half of next season, it would be a monumental risk to enter the 2026/27 campaign with only Alexander Isak to call upon up front.

As such, and with so many signings needed in so many other positions, you can see why Liverpool are leaning towards asking Slot to muddle through at right-back until Bradley is available for selection once more.

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