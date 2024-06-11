The expected exit of a veteran Liverpool star could be set for a twist after the main suitor for his signature stalled on their decision to bring him back to Spain.

It’s all change at Anfield this summer as Arne Slot walks through the door to replace legendary boss Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool squad set for a mini makeover in the process.

Joel Matip and Thiago have already walked away after their contracts ran out, while a shock recent report suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold is keen to quit Anfield and could end up at Real Madrid.

Another player who looks certain to be on his way is experienced keeper Adrian, who recently revealed that he is keen on a return to his homeland.

DEEP DIVE: Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window

The 37-year-old’s deal expires in June and Liverpool have offered him a new contract, which he hasn’t yet accepted.

It was reported last week that Adrian had actually put his offer from the Reds to one side in favour of potentially joining LaLiga outfit Real Betis.

But now Estadio Deportivo reports that Betis’ approach to sign the former West Ham man has been put on standby.

Real Betis are yet to replace Claudio Bravo, and it’s not clear who will be their goalkeeper options next season.

They currently have Rui Silva as the only recognised stopper but are keen on promoting Fran Vieites to the first team.

The Spanish outfit will need a third option though, and much depends on what happens with Silva over the coming months.

If the Portuguese were to leave, the report suggests Betis are internally debating two options. The first one is to take a chance on Vieites, sign a new stopper and promote another player from their academy.

The second option is to sign two goalkeepers in the next window. In that case, Manuel Pellegrini’s men could consider signing Adrian.

Despite having a renewal offer from the Reds, Estadio reports he is ‘eager’ to return to the club where he started his career.

Pellegrini will also have a say, but until Real Betis have better clarity, there remains a chance that Adrian could still extend his deal on Merseyside.

Liverpool concerns over Kelleher growing

That would be potentially good news for Slot, especially given the interest in outstanding No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher.

It’s no secret that Kelleher is keen to play regular first-team football but with Alisson firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, that seems unlikely at Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international has generally impressed when given a chance, especially in the cup competitions, and has made 47 appearances for the club over the last five years.

READ MORE: Arne Slot ecstatic as Liverpool ace rejects £75m Barcelona transfer, with tempting swap plan also torched

Last summer, Liverpool placed a prohibitive £20m asking price on his head, but it’s now thought that the Reds have upped their asking price to £25-30m for a player who has been heavily linked with both Celtic and Wolves.

If Kelleher does leave, having the experience of Adrian on board in a pivotal position would be massive bonus for Slot as he transitions into life as the new Liverpool manager.