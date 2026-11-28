Liverpool could be in for a battle for Wael Mohya

European football expert Andy Brassell has made a big claim on 17-year-old Liverpool target Wael Mohya, who also counts Barcelona among his admirers.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs tracking Borussia Monchengladbach teen Mohya. The German teen has three goals and two assists to his name already this season, and has catapulted himself onto the radar of some huge clubs.

The Reds are joined by Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and more big clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

Brassell feels continued good performances from Mohya will lead to a bidding war for his services.

He said on talkSPORT: “Bearing in mind that Borussia Monchengladbach have been in a very poor place so far this season, they’ve lost a lot of players in recent years and they’re going to be in a relegation battle all season.

“I think the fact that Mohya has been able to make an impression shows what an enormous personality he’s got.

“He’s braver on the ball than a lot of his teammates. He wants to get the ball, he wants to take guys on, he wants to shoot.

“We’ve already seen him score and assist in the Bundesliga this season. Straight away it’s clear that he’s a pretty special talent.

“For him to come into a team where confidence is on the floor, where they’re on to their second coach of the season already, they’ve brought in a coach that’s a particularly defensive coach in Alexander Blessin because they’re conceding goals absolutely left and right.

“I wonder if that plays into Mohya’s hands a little bit actually. It feels to me that the advantage of coaching Borussia Monchengladbach over St. Pauli, where Blessin was before, is that you think, okay, well, I’ve already shown I can get a team to defend properly, a struggling team to defend properly.

“What I need is someone to pull a rabbit from a hat at the other end of the pitch.”

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Wael Mohya bidding war coming

“It feels like not only has he got the talent to do that, he’s got the bravery to do that. He’s already started seven games this season, which would probably have been beyond his wildest expectations at the beginning of this season.

“The fact that it’s gone badly for Gladbach has obviously helped him get more opportunities because already he’s one of the better players in their squad, even though he’s quite green and inexperienced.

“He’s got a great opportunity to play loads for the rest of this season and to show exactly what he’s got.

“If Gladbach do end up going down, then bring on the bidding war.”