Liverpool expert reacts with Slot on cusp of signing ‘agreement’ after £38m bid launched

There is conflicting speculation surrounding Atalanta star Ederson, with some reports claiming Liverpool are on the verge of striking an agreement for him while a Reds insider has attempted to quash the rumours.

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is understood to want another midfielder who can compete with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch. Ederson is viewed as a fantastic solution after he helped Atalanta stun Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-finals, with the Italian club going on to win the whole competition.

Signing Ederson would bolster two areas for Slot and Liverpool, as the 24-year-old can either operate as a No 8 or in the deeper No 6 role.

On Thursday, reports on the continent claimed that Liverpool had taken two significant steps towards landing Ederson.

The Reds had supposedly put themselves on the verge of reaching a contract agreement with Ederson. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is apparently helping Slot capture the midfield enforcer after using his contacts in Italy and greenlighting a €45million (£38m) bid.

But it seems Liverpool are not as close to making their first new signing of the Slot era as originally thought. Liverpool expert James Pearce reacted to news of Liverpool’s ‘agreement’ for Ederson by writing on social media: ‘Believe this is not the case’.

Fellow journalist Lewis Steele, meanwhile, states that the transfer speculation is ‘wide of the mark’. That ‘could change’, as there certainly seems to be some interest in Ederson from Liverpool’s end, but the League Cup winners have yet to submit an opening offer.

While Ederson is on Liverpool’s shortlist, he is not the only midfielder they are taking a look at. Porto star Alan Varela is another player who is admired, while it has also been claimed that there have been early talks with Nice over the availability of Khephren Thuram.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been linked with Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville to improve their winger ranks. But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fulham are poised to enter the chase for Summerville too, while the 22-year-old will not push for a transfer away from Elland Road this summer.

