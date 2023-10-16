Liverpool explode back into transfer frame for French star as Klopp reacts to €35m Arsenal links to Brazilian

Liverpool are ready to rekindle January interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram with reports in Italy touting Jurgen Klopp’s side as strong favourites ahead of Juventus in the race for his signature.

The Merseysiders brought in four new midfielders over the summer with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo all coming in for a combined fee of some £145.2m to Liverpool. However, with six players departing the Anfield exit room over the summer, there remains room in the Reds’ budget and squad for another signing to arrive in the January window.

With the winter window officially opening for business in just 77 days, Premier League clubs are starting to begin the process of putting those transfer plans in place. And to that end, Klopp has a long-standing interest in Fluminense midfielder Andre, who he tried to bring to Anfield over the summer.

Indeed, Liverpool remain very much keen to bring the one-time capped Brazil midfielder to the club in January, if a deal can be agreed. However, reports on Monday morning suggest Arsenal are also exploring a possible move for his services with Edu in fact engineering the Gunners into pole position past Liverpool for the 22-year-old’s signature.

And should beat them to his signature, it would come as a major blow for Klopp, who has long since had designs on bringing the classy South American star to Anfield.

Thankfully, however, he is not the only option on their radar and Liverpool have also been tracking Nice star Thuram for most of the calendar year. Indeed, the 22-year-old was a player the Reds looked long and hard at over the summer window.

READ MORE ~ Most points won from behind in the Premier League this season: Liverpool the kings of the comeback

Liverpool to beat Juventus to Khephren Thuram signing

Now multiple reports in Italy claim Liverpool are right at the front of the queue to sign the Nice star in the January window. And the news of their plan to bring Thuram to Anfield means that another of his leading suitors, Juventus, fear the Reds are set to beat them to his signature.

Indeed, per Sport MediaSet, Juve have earmarked Thuram as their No 1 target to come into their midfield in 2024 amid concerns over the future of both Paul Pogba, who has recently tested positive for a banned substance, and Adrien Rabiot, who falls out of contract over the summer and is eligible to speak to interested overseas suitors from January 1.

The report claims Juve believe a deal for Thuram can be done for as little as €25m – €30m (£21.7m – £26m) in January, which does seem rather on the low side.

Nonetheless, it’s now stated that Juve’s hopes of a deal are fading with Liverpool very much ‘strongly interested’ in a player who would ‘fit perfectly’ into Klopp’s midfield system.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that Klopp has now been convinced to move for Thuram, given he boasts the ‘physical characteristics and a solid defensive base’ needed to thrive as a No 6 in the Premier League.

In addition, it has been deemed difficult for Massimiliano Allegri’s side to get a deal over the line with Liverpool seen as strong favourites for his signature.

As a result, Allegri and Co are likely to have to explore other options in the winter window if they are add another body to their midfield and should, as they expect, Liverpool to follow through on their interest by making a firm proposal.

Thuram has made 139 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since debuting in August 2019, scoring eight times.

DON’T MISS: Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal move into pole position for midfield gem wanted by Man Utd, Liverpool