Liverpool have been whittled down to one of three contenders to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with a report revealing Sporting Lisbon’s exact asking price for the Swede and with Manchester United told the sobering reasons why a deal to bring the prolific striker to Old Trafford is completely off the table.

The Sweden striker has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football over the past two seasons, blasting his way to an incredible 106 goal contributions (82 scored, 24 assists) in just 90 appearances for Sporting since his arrival from Coventry. An incredible 48 of those have arrived this season, enabling Gyokeres to take his place among the most prolific frontmen in all of Europe’s top six competitions this season and with only Mo Salah bettering his tally so far.

However, a summer move now looks certain for the player, who was the subject of strong interest last summer, with Arsenal very much on his trail. And while he decided to remain at the reigning Primeira Liga champions for another season, a gentleman’s agreement allowing the player to move on after the 2024/25 season – and for a reduced asking price – has seen demand for his services increase.

Multiple reports have suggested a move to Old Trafford – and a reunion with his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim – could be on the cards, with Manchester United very much in the market to sign a more prolific frontman to help bring their preferred 3-4-2-1 formation to life.

But despite persistent links to Old Trafford, the Red Devils have been ruled out the running by the player, who has made it clear to his agent that he will only leave to join a side who can offer regular Champions League football.

And while United could effectively seal a backdoor route into the competition next season if they win the Europa League, their league struggles this season are very much indicative of a side who are a long way off from competing in UEFA’s premier competition on a frequent basis.

As a result, and after describing Gyokeres’ exit from Sporting as ‘inevitable’ this summer, A Bola claims the player has now made ‘a clear preference’ to move to the Premier League this summer and has now whittled down his list of preferred next clubs to three sides.

And according to their sources, Gyokeres will likely find himself operating in the colours of Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City next season.

Liverpool favourites for Gyokeres as Sporting price tag emerges

Of that trio, City are described as the least likely to make a move, given they have both Erling Haaland and January signing Omar Marmoush as options to play up front.

Arsenal are very much in contention as they weigh up the addition of a new No.9 this summer.

However, it is Liverpool who are seen as the most realistic option as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his side and find an upgrade for Darwin Nunez, who has fallen down the pecking order this season, and Diogo Jota, whose issues with a series of niggling injuries continue to hinder his progress at Anfield.

Furthermore, the Portuguese article claims Sporting will allow Gyokeres to leave for a fee some distance below his €100m (£84.5m, $109.3m) exit clause, with the player offered something of a promise from the Lions that an offer of €70m (£59.1m, $76.4m) will be accepted.

And with Nunez strongly backed to leave Anfield this summer by both James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano, the Reds could be presented with a very presentable offer to freshen up their strikeforce with one of the world’s most deadly marksmen.

Liverpool transfer latest: Eight-man clearout claims; Nunez exit reason

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have added five more names to a three-man list of potential summer departures – meaning as many as eight well-known players could be headed for the Anfield exit door this summer.

That will give Arne Slot licence to seriously shape the squad his way ahead of what has already been described as a ‘historic’ summer window for the Dutchman amid claims of just how big a transfer kitty he will be afforded by FSG.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Switzerland have shed more light on Nunez’s future, revealing he is ready to quit Anfield for a mind-boggling reason.

