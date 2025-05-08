Liverpool are reported to have jumped head first into the race to sign Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian one of three big striker targets firmly on their list – and with Arne Slot’s chances of succeeding where Jurgen Klopp failed coming to light.

The Reds are still basking in the glory of becoming Premier League champions for the second time in five years and their trophy lift – scheduled for the final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25 – will be the hottest ticket in town. However, while winning the league in Arne Slot’s first season at the helm represents a remarkable achievement, plans are already afoot to ensure Liverpool’s glory is not a flash in the pan.

Indeed, having only added Federico Chiesa to his squad last summer, Liverpool are ready to embark on what sources have told us will be a ‘historic summer window’ with the best part of £200m at the manager’s disposal. More funds can also be added to the pot by sales, and with several stars no longer figuring in Slot’s plans, a huge summer of incomings and outgoings looks to be on the cards at Anfield.

One of their major aims of the summer will be to add a striker capable of scoring the goals to take the burden off Mo Salah’s shoulders. And while the Reds look set to allow record signing Darwin Nunez move on to help fund any deal, the Reds are reported to have drawn up a list of quality targets.

The dream addition would undoubtedly be Alexander Isak. However, with Newcastle having him tied down to a long contract and with their valuation of the Swede likely to be set at £130m plus – a deal is seen as highly unlikely.

As a result, sporting director Richard Hughes has been drawing up his list of would-be options – and now according to a report, Osimhen has been thrust very rapidly right to the top of their thinking.

The Nigeria striker has scored an impressive 147 goals from 261 games throughout his career – a notch every 1.75 appearances. That tally includes 33 goals in 37 games during his spell on loan with Galatasaray this season.

And with Liverpool interest in the player dating back to the player’s days with Lille, prior to his move to Napoli in 2020, talkSPORT believes the Reds have been given encouragement that Slot could succeed where his predecessor Klopp failed by signing the player.

Liverpool transfers: Osimhen one of three strikers Reds fancy

Per the report, Liverpool are also casting admiring glances towards Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Sporting CP hotshot Viktor Gyokeres – both of whom have clauses in their deals allowing them to leave.

And while Sporting could consider letting Gyokeres leave for some distance less than his hefty €100m (£85m, $113m) clause, any deal for Sesko is also pitched high, with his side, Leipzig, protected by a €80m (£68m, $90.1m) release payment.

However, any deal for Osimhen is seen as the easiest of all three to strike. His parent club Napoli are desperate to get rid and, with just a year left on his deal, the 26-year-old – once valued at €150m (£126.8m) by owner Aurelio De Laurentiis – looks set to be made available for a modest €75m (£64m, $85m) this summer.

With Osimhen himself also making clear his ambitions to play in the Premier League, and with Manchester United putting their focus on Liam Delap, Liverpool could be left with a relatively unrivalled path towards the 40-times capped Nigeria frontman if they make a firm move.

Talking about his future recently and the possibility of staying at Galatasaray, Osimhen stated: “At the moment, I don’t know. Until a few months ago, no one would have even thought about Galatasaray, and many even thought I would leave in January. I personally live for the moment.

“I don’t know what will happen in the summer, but I can say that I am in love with these fans. I love this club, the president, the staff – I love everyone associated with Galatasaray. For me, it is truly a privilege to be here, and I am enjoying this experience.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Huijsen race blown up; De Bruyne offer claims

On the subject of Nunez, it’s been reported that the Reds are prepared to sell the player to one specific club for a knockdown £35m, so long as the favour is returned with a £100m-plus striker moving the other way, according to a report.

Liverpool also want to sign a new defender and they and fellow suitors Chelsea should soon discover which team Dean Huijsen will decide to sign for this summer, amid claims the Blues have now blown the race wide open and with Bournemouth preparing for his exit by launching a formal offer for a replacement.

Remarkably, Liverpool have also reportedly given Kevin De Bruyne the chance to fulfil his childhood dream by sending the Man City icon an ‘offer’, according to one well-known journalist.

And finally, the agent of an explosive Belgium international winger has revealed the player’s eagerness to join Liverpool and follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

